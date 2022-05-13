Lunch, food pantry
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ located at 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will serve lunch in its social room from noon to 12:30 p.m. today. Food pantry items will be available from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m..
Christian comedian & musician Tim Lovelace & PromisedLand Quartet
In concert at 4 p.m. May 14 at Church of Christ at Mountain View, 153 Narrow Lane, Winchester. No admission. Offerings will be received to benefit Mountain View Christian Academy. For more information, call 540-931-4835.
Berryville Baptist Church
As part of its 250th anniversary celebration, Berryville Baptist Church presents a concert of organ and piano music at 4 p.m. May 15. the concert will be performed by Dorothy Price, minister of music at the church for 60 years, and Sandy Stamets, organ and choir director of Johnsontown Bible Church in Hedgesville, W.Va. The church is located at 114 Academy St., Berryville. Refreshments will be served after the concert. Everyone is welcome.
Wesley Chapel UMC
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 620 Chapel Hill Road, Cross Junction, will have an indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21. Everything from furniture to tools will be offered for sale. Breakfast and lunch items as well as baked goods will be available for purchase.
Calvary Church community day and church yard sale
Will be held May 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 578 Front Royal Pike, Winchester. Meet first responders, get a close-up look at a fire truck, a police car and K-9 unit and a small car show! Sign up for a free door prize. Hot dogs and drinks will be available for purchase as well as the yard sale items.
Marvin Chapel UMC services
A memorial service for Jean Mitchell with Pastor Harvey Warnick will be at 2 p.m. May 21. A homecoming service will be at 10:30 a.m. May 22 with Pastor Warnick delivering the message followed by a luncheon and time of fellowship. Please join us.
Gainesboro UMC Memorial Day service
Gainesboro United Methodist Church, 351 Gainesboro Road, Winchester, is hosting its annual Memorial Day service on May 29, at 2 p.m. An offering will be taken for the Gainesboro Cemetery Society, whose mission is to maintain in perpetuity the Gainesboro Cemetery, a resting place for veterans since the Revolutionary War.
Rummage sale at Sacred Heart
The women's group, Parish Organization of Catholic Women, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church will have its annual Rummage Sale on June 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and June 4 from 9 am. to noon. It will feature a White Elephant Room and Jewelry Room. The White Elephant Room will have almost-new and high-end items, and the Jewelry Room will have hundreds of items slashed at clearance prices. There are too many items to list. All proceeds are donated to parish entities and certain nonprofits in the Winchester area. Address is 120 Keating Drive, Winchester (off Amherst Street). Cash or credit cards only.
Jehovah’s Witnesses resume in-person worship
All congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses across the world are being encouraged to begin holding in-person meetings, as of April 1. For most of the last two years, buildings for worship have remained closed globally due to the risks associated with meeting in person. Jehovah’s Witnesses in the U.S. also suspended their public ministry on March 20, 2020. Since that time, they have carried on their ministry through letters and phone calls while holding twice-weekly meetings in a virtual format. Average attendance at these meetings exceeded 1.5 million each week in the U.S., even though there are fewer than 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in some 13,000 congregations. The local Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses is at 2416 Millwood Pike, Winchester. Phone: 540-662-5431.
Red Wagon Ministry
Adult disposable underwear is needed at CCAP in Winchester. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Pray warriors
Every Wednesday from 6-6:30 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church at 125 Muse Road, Gore, welcomes all to lift up their voices to God in prayer for our country, for our Christian brothers and sisters being persecuted and killed worldwide and for all who need courage, strength and hope.
Announcements
Send announcements about religious events and services to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.