Round Hill UMC yard party, auction
Round Hill United Methodist Church, 2993 Northwestern Pike, Winchester, will have a yard party and auction from 3-7 p.m. June 3. Free admission. Schedule: 3 p.m., children’s inflatables and games begin; outside concession stand sale with fried country ham sandwiches, hot dogs, soda and water; 4 p.m., barbecued chicken dinner by RHUMC with green beans, baked potato, coleslaw, roll and dessert (freewill offering); 4 p.m., music by Liz Davis & Longhorn; 6 p.m., live auction begins. For more information, call 540-877-2317.
Free lunch, food giveaway
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will serve lunch in the social hall from noon-12:30 p.m. June 9. Food items will be distributed from 12:15-1 p.m.
Yard sale
St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church, 1024 W. Main St., Berryville, will host its annual yard sale from 8 a.m.-4 pm. June 10. Furniture, kitchen items, tools, electronics, holiday decor, small appliances and miscellaneous items will be for sale, along with lunch.
Opequon Presbyterian Church VBS
“Lights, Stories, Action: Starring You and Jesus!” is the theme for Vacation Bible School at Opequon Presbyterian Church. It will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. June 11-14. The church has written the curriculum focused on the parables/ stories told by Jesus. Open to children and youth, age 4 through grade 8. An adult Bible study also will be offered. Along with learning stations, games and Bible time, dinner is included. While VBS is free, advance registration is required. To enroll, call the church at 540-662-1843 or go to www.opequonchurch.org.
Ebenezer Christian Church memorial service
Ebenezer Christian Church, 2158 Ebenezer Church Road, Gore, will hold its annual memorial service at 11 a.m. June 11. The program will include special music. Offerings will be designated for cemetery expenses.
Wesley Chapel memorial service
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church and Cemetery, located on North Frederick Pike at Reynolds Store, will hold its annual Memorial Service at 2 p.m. June 25. The speaker will be Bobby Ford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.