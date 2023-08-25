Shenandoah Valley Christian Riders
Shenandoah Valley Christian Riders (SVCR), the Winchester chapter of the international Christian Motorcyclists Association, is seeking more members. SVCR associates with other motorcycle groups in the area and is involved in community activities, including the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival parades. SVCR meets on the second Wednesday of each month at the Golden Corral restaurant in Winchester, across from Costco. Dinner (optional) is at 6 p.m., and the chapter meeting starts at 7 p.m. Except in inclement weather, SVCR has morning fellowship rides on the second Saturday of each month and evening rides on the third Thursday of each month. Come ride with the SVCR (even if it's in your car or truck). For more information, contact Mitch Berkenkemper, SVCR president, at berke777@hotmail.com or 540-520-0330.
Lunch, food distribution
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will serve lunch in the social hall from noon-12:30 p.m. Aug. 25. Food items will be distributed from 12:30-1:15 p.m.
Brucetown, Emmanuel yard party and auction
Brucetown and Emmanuel churches will have a yard party and auction at 4 p.m. Aug. 26 at 2732 Martinsburg Pike, Clear Brook. Food, games for the kids, live auction. Patsy Cline tribute singer Liz Ruffner will perform.
Bethel UMC ice cream social
Bethel United Methodist Church in Gore will have its annual ice cream social from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 26. Enjoy an evening of Christian fellowship and meet our new minister Susie Largent. Homemade ice cream, hot dogs, chips, desserts. Half-hour drawings this year, with no auction.
Wesley Methodist yard-bake-Christmas sale
Wesley Methodist Church, 527 Van Fossen St., Winchester, will have a yard-bake-Christmas sale starting at 9 a.m. Aug. 26.
Old Bethel's annual summer meeting
Old Bethel's annual summer meeting and traditional service and "Under the Oaks" picnic will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 27. Guest speaker will be Langdon Greenhalgh of Global Emergency Relief, Recovery & Reconstruction (GER3). The company is currently doing extensive work in both Ukraine and the Bahamas. The Rev. Melanie Lewis of Christ Church and Bethel Memorial Inc. President Charles F. McIntosh will preside over the service. Szymon Czerniak will be guest organist and Adaugo will sing. A covered dish dinner will follow rain or shine. Please bring something to share. Folding chairs and tables will be available. Feel free to bring a lawn chair if you wish. Old Bethel is located at 117 Bethel Lane, Boyce.
Esbie Baptist Church homecoming
Esbie Baptist Church, 611 Ash St., Strasburg, will have its homecoming at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 27. The Rev. Dr. Ricky Diamond of Spread the Word Gospel Church of Stephens City will be the guest speaker. Lunch will be served prior to the evening service.
Grief support group
If you have lost someone close to you or know someone who has, we know it hurts and we want to help. Beginning Aug. 29 at 6:30 p.m., a special weekly seminar/support group called GriefShare will be offered at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Pike, Winchester. Please join us and start your journey from mourning to joy. For more information, call 540-667-8924.
Opequon Presbyterian Church
WOW — Wonderful Outdoor Worship — will be held at Opequon Presbyterian Church, 217 Opequon Church Lane, on the fourth Sunday in August in the church's picnic pavilion. It will include singing, prayer, scripture reading and a brief meditation. Dessert will be served at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 540-662-1843 or go to opequonchurch.org.
Winning at Winchester Labor Day weekend rally
Winning at Winchester Labor weekend rally will be held Sept. 1-3 at Church of Christ at Mountain View, 153 Narrow Lane, Winchester. Sessions for all ages begin at 6:30 p.m. each evening. Free to attend. Concessions available. For more information, call 540-869-2244 or email ccmv4thbible@gmail.com.
White Hall UMC fall festival
White Hall United Methodist Church, 3265 Apple Pie Ridge Road, Winchester 22603, will have its fall festival at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 2. Homemade food. Live auction starts at 6 p.m., where you will find something for everyone.
Red & Murphy Henry concert
First Presbyterian Church's Helper Fund is sponsoring a fundraising concert featuring Red & Murphy Henry and Their Excellent Children at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 in the Fellowship Hall at First Presbyterian Church, 116 S. Loudoun St., Winchester (access off Loudoun Street Mall). Tickets: $15 for an adult, $40 for a family, free for children 12 and under. Tickets available for purchase at www.fpcwinc.org or at the door.
Valley Assembly of God community meal
Valley Assembly of God, 2376 4th St., Middletown, will have a community meal on Sept. 9. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Dinner at 5 p.m. Homemade meatloaf, salad, roasted potatoes, green beans donated by Shaffer's BBQ, fresh rolls donated by Texas Roadhouse, drinks and homemade cupcakes. Freewill offering.
