Blessing of the Animals
Clarke Episcopal Parish (Grace and St. Mary's churches) in Berryville will host their annual Blessing of the Animals service at 11 a.m. Saturday. The service is held every year in October, the month that the Feast of St. Francis occurs. St. Francis is the patron saint of animals.
This year, the Briggs Animal Adoption Center in Charles Town, W.Va., will be part of the service and bring a pair of dogs and a pair of cats, along with brochures and paperwork to start the adoption process. Furry and slimy pets are invited to attend the blessing and get some treats. Hot mulled apple cider will be available for their owners. The service will be held at the Grace Church Rectory in the yard at 115 N. Church St. In the event of wet weather, the service will move across the street to the chapel.
The Village at Orchard Ridge presents 'Do I Stay Christian?'
The Village at Orchard Ridge-A National Lutheran Community invited the public to a presentation by nationally renowned author, speaker, activist and theologian Brian D. McLaren from 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 8 in The Chapel at Orchard Ridge, 400 Clocktower Ridge Drive, Winchester. McLaren is an advocate for "a new kind of Christianity" that is just, generous and works with people of all faiths for the common good. The presentation is free and open to the public. Seating is limited and available on a first come, first served basis. Individuals wishing to attend are encouraged to register and reserve a seat by visiting www.thevillageatorchardridge.org/mclaren or by calling Mary Hurd at 540-931-9280.
Weekday Religious Education fundraiser
Nov. 5 from 3-5 p.m. at Refuge United Methodist Church, 717 Refuge Church Road, Stephens City. Homemade ice cream, country ham sandwiches, hot dogs with chili, various baked goods. Or to make a donation, call 540-303-4262.
