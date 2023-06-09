Free lunch, food giveaway
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will serve lunch in the social hall from noon-12:30 p.m. June 9. Food items will be distributed from 12:15-1 p.m.
Community meal
Valley Assembly of God, 2376 4th St., Middletown, will have a community meal on June 10. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Dinner is at 5 p.m. Fried chicken, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, roll, drinks and cupcakes on the menu. Freewill offering.
Cruise-in
A cruise-in in memory of Eddie Busko will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 10 at Welltown United Methodist Church, 1444 Welltown Road, Winchester. No registration fee. Lunch available. Donations appreciated to church food bank.
Yard sale
St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church, 1024 W. Main St., Berryville, will host its annual yard sale from 8 a.m.-4 pm. June 10. Furniture, kitchen items, tools, electronics, holiday decor, small appliances and miscellaneous items will be for sale, along with lunch.
Mount Olive Baptist Church spring revival, homecoming
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 7893 Senseney Ave., Middletown, is hosting a spring revival and homecoming. The theme is, "Kept for the Homecoming." Pastor Leroy Stewart, Salem Baptist Church, Marshall, will speak at 7 p.m. June 9. The homecoming service will be 3 p.m. June 11 featuring the Rev. Dr. Markeith Brisco, New Light Church, Chesapeake. On June 24 there will be a Gospel Superfest at Middletown Park.
Corpus Christi procession
A Corpus Christi procession will be held June 11 in Winchester. Following is the schedule: 1 p.m., park at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church on Keating Drive, where shuttle buses will bring parishioners to Sacred Heart Cemetery. At 2:45 p.m., exposition will begin followed by the procession. The procession will continue to the church with one stop.
Opequon Presbyterian Church VBS
“Lights, Stories, Action: Starring You and Jesus!” is the theme for Vacation Bible School at Opequon Presbyterian Church. It will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. June 11-14. The church has written the curriculum focused on the parables/ stories told by Jesus. Open to children and youth, age 4 through grade 8. An adult Bible study also will be offered. Along with learning stations, games and Bible time, dinner is included. While VBS is free, advance registration is required. To enroll, call the church at 540-662-1843 or go to www.opequonchurch.org.
Ebenezer Christian Church memorial service
Ebenezer Christian Church, 2158 Ebenezer Church Road, Gore, will hold its annual memorial service at 11 a.m. June 11. The program will include special music. Offerings will be designated for cemetery expenses.
Refuge Church yard party, auction
Refuge Church's yard party and auction will be held June 24. It begins at 3:30 p.m. with the auction at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 540-303-4262.
Wesley Chapel memorial service
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church and Cemetery, located on North Frederick Pike at Reynolds Store, will hold its annual Memorial Service at 2 p.m. June 25. The speaker will be Bobby Ford.
Bethel UMC memorial service
Bethel United Methodist Church will have its memorial service at 11 a.m. June 25. James Claycomb will be the speaker. No lunch will be served this year.
VBS at Calvary Covenant Brethren Church
Calvary Covenant Brethren Church, 578 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, is hosting Vacation Bible School. The theme is "Babylon." Choose your kickoff service on June 25 — either 8:30 or 11 a.m. Then June 25, 26 and 27 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. For ages 3 and up. For more information, visit calvarycbc.org.
