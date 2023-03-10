Grace Episcopal Church's Friday fish fry
Through March 31, Grace Episcopal Church, 10 N. Church St., Berryville, will host a fish fry on Fridays from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu includes fried fish, hush puppies, French fries, coleslaw and drink. Meals are $15 for adults and $10 for children 14 and younger. Proceeds benefit church funds.
Mount Olive pancake breakfast
Mount Olive United Methodist Church, 333 Mount Olive Road/U.S. 50 West, Hayfield, will have a pancake breakfast from 7-10 a.m. March 11. The breakfast will include Gore sausage and sausage gravy, pancakes, fried apples, home fries, juice, coffee and water. Cost: $8 for adults, $4 for children (12 and under). Eat in or carry out. Bake sale, too.
Timber Ridge Christian Church pancake breakfast
A pancake breakfast to benefit Hospice of the Panhandle will be held at Timber Ridge Christian Church, 5700 Christian Church Road, Highview, W.Va., from 7:30-10:30 a.m. March 11. Cost is a donation to Hospice of the Panhandle. Carryout available. For more information, call 304-856-3658.
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church usher anniversary
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 1317 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester, will celebrate the 101st Usher Anniversary at 4 p.m. March 12. Guest preacher is Bishop Sterling V. Porter III, Kingdom Life Cathedral Ministries, Charles Town, W.Va., along with ushers, choir and congregation. Ushers from area ministries will be in attendance to support and join in the usher processional.
Wesley UMC
Wesley United Methodist Church, 527 Van Fossen St., Winchester, will have a carryout ham sandwich and soup sale on March 25 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Advance orders only. Must be placed by March 20. Contact Phyllis Rinker, 540-662-5734.
Lenten observance at Bethel Lutheran
Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 North Frederick Pike, Winchester, invites people to join them on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. or Wednesdays at 7 p.m. for worship centered on its Lenten theme — “The Unexpected Jesus.”
Announcements
Send announcements to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.