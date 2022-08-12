Free lunch and food giveaway
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St., will serve lunch in the social hall on Aug. 12 from noon to 12:30 p.m. Food items will be distributed from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Ice cream social
Bethel United Methodist Church, 125 Muse Road, Gore, will host an ice cream social from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 13. Enjoy homemade ice cream, hot dogs, desserts, Christian fellowship and an auction.
Wesley Chapel UMC service
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church on North Frederick Pike at Reynolds Store will have a Praise & Worship Service on Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. Special music will be provided by Stage Left and all donations will go to Froggy’s Closet.
Fish fry
Hayfield Assembly of God Church, U.S. 50 West, Gore, will have a fish fry on Aug. 19 from 3 p.m. until all the food is gone. Meal includes fried catfish, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, beans, cornbread and dessert. Cost: $12. Proceeds will benefit the church pantry ministry.
Opequon Presbyterian Church
“Wonderful Outdoor Worship” (WOW!) will be held at 6 p.m. on the fourth Sunday throughout the summer at the church’s picnic shelter at 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester.
Also, the 25th season of Logos, the midweek children and youth ministry at Opequon Presbyterian Church, will begin on Sept. 14. Logos is held each Wednesday from September to March from 4:30-7:15 p.m. for grades K-12 and includes Bible study, music, recreation and dinner. For more information and to enroll in this ministry, please contact the church at 540-662-1843 or visit the church website at www.opequonchurch.org. The theme for the 25th year is “Running the Race of Faith: 25 Years and Going.”
Red Wagon Ministry
Adult disposable underwear is needed at CCAP in Winchester. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Announcements

