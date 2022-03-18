Revolutionary War grave marking
Trinity Lutheran Church will have a Revolutionary War multi-grave marking ceremony at 11 a.m. March 19. The church is located at 810 Fairfax St., Stephens City.
Zion Baptist Church
Sister Necol Hill will preach her initial sermon at 11 a.m. March 27 at the church on Josephine Street in Berryville. A fellowship meal will be served after morning worship.
Egg hunt
Stephens City United Methodist Church will host an egg hunt with 4,000 eggs from 1-4 p.m. April 9 at Newtown Commons on Main Street across from Clem’s Garage. There will be three age groups for hunters. There also will be a plant sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Opequon Presbyterian Church
The Lenten season at Opequon Presbyterian Church has begun with the theme, “Full to Brim: An Expansive Life,” featured through a Sunday morning study as well as worship services at 8:30 and 11 a.m., both in person and livestreamed. Organist William Heavener provides a seasonal concert on organ and piano each Friday during Lent at noon. A Holy Week Walk will be featured April 10-17. For more information or to livestream, go to opequonchurch.org.
Kernstown United Methodist Church
Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester, is offering a Lenten series “Mending the Fabric of Our Lives” on Sundays through April 16. These interactive services share the message of God’s healing and strengthening powers to mend our world, community and lives. All are welcome.
Red Wagon Ministry
Adult disposable underwear is needed at CCAP in Winchester. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Pray warriors
Every Wednesday from 6-6:30 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church at 125 Muse Road, Gore, welcomes all to lift up their voices to God in prayer for our country, for our Christian brothers and sisters being persecuted and killed worldwide and for all who need courage, strength and hope.
Send announcements about religious events and services to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.