Shockeysville Bible Church
Easter service is at 10 a.m. Sunday. The church is at 1741 Shockeysville Road, Frederick County. All welcome.
Opequon Presbyterian Church
Holy Week services are both in-person and livestreamed. Good Friday reflections with the reading of the "Last Words of Christ from the Cross" and music by organist William Heavner will be at noon today. A Good Friday Tenebrae Service is at 7 p.m. today. Easter Sunday begins with a sunrise service at 6 a.m. in the Opequon Picnic Shelter and co-hosted with Kernstown United Methodist Church. Worship at 8:30 and 11 a.m. includes communion. A "Family Easter Event" is at 9:45 a.m., both inside and outside, and will include an egg hunt. A self-guided "Holy Week Outdoor Experience" will be on the church grounds until Sunday. For more information or to livestream, go to opequonchurch.org. The church is at 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester.
Kernstown United Methodist Church
Easter Sunday at the church will proclaim the resurrection with a brass ensemble, congregational singing, bell and choral anthems, preaching and holy communion. The community is invited to join us in worship at 10:20 a.m. to receive the hope of resurrection. The church is 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester.
Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church
Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church will have a bake sale from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Easter sunrise service will be at 7 a.m. Sunday with breakfast following. The church is located on Mount Carmel Road in Clarke County. Karen Adams is pastor.
Relief United Methodist Church
An “Easter Eggstravaganza” for children of all ages will be from 1-3 p.m. today (crafts, snacks, egg hunt by age group, more); A Good Friday service will be held at 7 p.m. today at Mt. Olive United Methodist Church, 327 Mount Olive Road, Winchester; Easter sunrise service will be 6:30 a.m. Sunday at the church shelter, with worship service at 11 a.m. Relief UMC is located at 5275 Middle Road, Winchester.
Brucetown United Methodist Church
Good Friday services are at noon and 7 p.m. today; Easter sunrise service is at 6:15 a.m. Sunday followed by Easter worship service at 11 a.m. A prayer walk at Clearbrook Park is at 9 a.m. Saturday. Children’s Easter egg hunt at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The church is at 2161 Brucetown Road.
Ebenezer Christian Church
Ebenezer Christian Church, 2158 Ebenezer Church Road, Gore, will have a Good Friday service at 7 p.m. today. On Easter Sunday, Sunday school will be at 9:30 a.m. with light refreshments and worship at 11 a.m. All are welcome.
Woodbine Assembly of God
Woodbine Assembly of God Church, 626 Rest Church Road, Clear Brook, on Easter Sunday will have coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m., followed by Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. There will be an Easter egg hunt during the 11 a.m. service for children through age 12. The church will also have a staffed nursery and toddler room. Questions? Call 540-662-2471 or email woodbineag@aol.com.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Good Friday worship at 7 p.m. today. Easter Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. (indoors) and 11 a.m. (outdoors, weather permitting). The church is at 810 Fairfax St., Stephens City. Find Trinity on Facebook at trinitylutheranchurchstephenscityva.
Sacred Heart Church annual used book sale
Gently used books in a variety of genres will be available for purchase from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 23 at the church, 130 Keating Drive, Winchester.
Spring revival
Emmanuel Baptist Church of Winchester will have a spring revival with Evangelist Morris Gleiser from May1-6. Service times are Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. There will be special music, dynamic preaching and a children's program at each service. The church is at 2774 Northwestern Pike. Call 540-667-8924 for more information.
Christian comedian & musician Tim Lovelace & PromisedLand Quartet
In concert at 4 p.m. May 14 at Church of Christ at Mountain View, 153 Narrow Lane, Winchester. No admission. Offerings will be received to benefit Mountain View Christian Academy. For more information, call 540-931-4835.
Jehovah's Witnesses
All congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses across the world are being encouraged to begin holding in-person meetings, as of April 1. For most of the last two years, buildings for worship have remained closed globally due to the risks associated with meeting in person. Jehovah’s Witnesses in the U.S. also suspended their public ministry on March 20, 2020. Since that time, they have carried on their ministry through letters and phone calls while holding twice-weekly meetings in a virtual format. Average attendance at these meetings exceeded 1.5 million each week in the U.S., even though there are fewer than 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in some 13,000 congregations.
The local Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses is at 2416 Millwood Pike, Winchester. Phone: 540-662-5431.
Red Wagon Ministry
Adult disposable underwear is needed at CCAP in Winchester. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Pray warriors
Every Wednesday from 6-6:30 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church at 125 Muse Road, Gore, welcomes all to lift up their voices to God in prayer for our country, for our Christian brothers and sisters being persecuted and killed worldwide and for all who need courage, strength and hope.
