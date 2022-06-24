St. Paul AME event
St. Paul AME Church , 428 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, will have its Heritage Festival on Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Part of the street will be closed the the event.
Yard party
Refuge United Methodist Church, 717 Refuge Church Road, Stephens City, will have a drive-thru yard party on Saturday from 3:30 p.m. until food is sold out. Barbecued chicken dinners ($14 for adults, $7 for children 10 and under), county ham sandwiches ($4). For more information, call 540-303-4262.
All-you-can-eat country breakfast
Spirit & Word Missions will sponsor an all-you-can-eat country breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Saturday at Spirit & Word Fellowship Church, 1275 Tasker Road, Stephens City. Cost: adults, $7; children 5 and under, $2.
Items being collected to benefit Ukraine
Shenandoah Valley for Ukraine will be collecting nonperishable food, sleeping bags/mats/bedding, medical supplies, toiletries and items for babies/children until Sunday (5-9 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends) at the following locations: Stephens City Town Office, 1033 Locust St., Stephens City; Escutcheon Brewing, 142 W. Commercial St., Winchester; Dividing Creek Beer Co., 160 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. Donations will be transported to Ukraine and distributed in partnership with St. Andrew Ukrainian Church in Silver Spring, Maryland. 100% will go to Ukraine. For more information, call 540-336-8273.
Mountain View United Methodist Church
Annual homecoming service is 11 a.m. Sunday at the church in Mountain Falls. Covered dish dinner to follow at Back Creek Ruritan Building.
Opequon Presbyterian Church VBS
“Wonderful Outdoor Worship” (WOW!) will be held at 6 p.m. on the fourth Sunday throughout the summer at the church’s picnic shelter at 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester.
Calvary Church VBS
Calvary Church at 578 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, will present “Jerusalem Marketplace – Adventure with Jesus” from 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 26-29. Meet disciples and explore customs, occupations, food and games in the marketplace, synagogue school and playground as your tribe and family travels together. Children registering early may receive a costume. Call 540-665-7335 if you have questions. Register your family for Vacation Bible School at https://vbspro.events/p/events/434a8a.
First Christian Church
First Christian Church, 75 Merrimans Lane, Winchester, will celebrate its 102nd anniversary of service to the Lord as well as remember those who have gone to be with the Lord in the past year at 6 p.m. Saturday. Promised Land Quartet and 3 in 1 Quartet will perform. No tickets will be sold, but a love offering will be taken for the new signing groups. Promised Land will also join the celebration on Sunday for the 10 a.m. worship service, followed by a covered dish luncheon in the fellowship hall. Chicken and drinks will be provided along with birthday cake. Bring your favorite side and dessert.
Wesley Chapel UMC Church and Cemetery
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church and Cemetery on North Frederick Pike at Reynolds Store will have its annual memorial service at 2 p.m. Sunday. The speaker will be the Rev. Phil Brumback.
Bethel UMC
Ethel United Methodist Church,gore, will have its annual memorial service on Sunday at 11 a.m. Special music by Mary Howard. There will be no meal after the service.
Berryville Baptist Church
As part of the church’s 250th anniversary, the church’s Baptist Rascals will be featured on Sunday at 4 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Come learn about this puppet group’s history as well as enjoy a performance by them. From South Africa to Berryville, the Baptist Rascals have performed by sharing the Gospel through puppetry, drama, music and creative ministry. Refreshments will be served following the service. The church is located at 114 Academy St., Berryville.
Hymn Festival
All are invited to a Hymn Festival on June 29 at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary of Opequon Presbyterian Church, 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester. This program is part of Shenandoah University’s Church Music Institute taking place from June 19-July 1. Organist Wayne L. Wold, who has performed at dozens of hymn festivals across the United States, will lead attendees through the church year with readings and hymns from a wide variety of cultures and eras. A fellowship reception will follow. For more information, call the church at 540-662-1843 or go to opequonchurch.org.
Red Wagon Ministry
Adult disposable underwear is needed at CCAP in Winchester. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Announcements
Send announcements about religious events and services to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
