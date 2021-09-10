Prayer warriors group
Starting at 6 p.m. Sept. 1, Bethel United Methodist Church at 125 Muse Road, Gore, welcomes people to lift up their voices in prayer for the United States, for our Christian brothers and sisters being persecuted worldwide and for all who need courage, strength and hope.
Church offering grief support group
If you have lost someone close to you or know someone who has, we know it hurts and we want to help. Beginning Sept. 7 at 6 p.m., a special weekly seminar/support group called GriefShare will be offered at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Pike, Winchester. Please join us and start your journey from mourning to joy. For more information, call 540-667-8924.
Free lunch, food giveaway
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ at 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will distribute prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 10.
Wesley Church yard-Christmas-bake sale
Wesley Church, 527 Van Fossen St., Winchester, will have a yard-Christmas-bake sale starting at 9 a.m. Sept. 11. Hot dogs, chili dogs and county ham sandwiches will be for sale. Masks are required.
Zoom worship service
Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley will host “Virtual INGATHERING in the Age of Covid” with the Rev. Dr. Julie Kain and special guests. The service will be held on Zoom 11 a.m. Sept. 12. For additional information, visit www.uushenandoah.org.
Fellowship Church of the Brethren anniversary
Fellowship Church of the Brethren, 505 Blossom Drive, Martinsburg, West Virginia, will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Sept. 12. A meal will follow the 10:30 a.m. service. Call 304-263-7750 if you have questions.
St. Leo Catholic Church car show
St. Leo Catholic Church, 2109 Sulphur Springs Road, Inwood, West Virginia, will have its inaugural Car & Truck Show on Sept. 18. Rain date is Sept. 25. Fee to participate in show is $15; event is free for spectators. Open to all makes and models of vehicles. There are 32 trophies and six $25 gift cards for winners. There also will be a 50/50 raffle and auction, plus music from a DJ. Food and drinks available. Proceeds benefit St. Leo's building fund. For more information, contact John Muia at 304-229-2434 or St. Leo's at 304-229-8945.
Red Wagon Ministry
Adult disposable underwear is needed at CCAP in Winchester. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Free drive-thru community meal
A free drive-thru meal is offered at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, located at 2732 Martinsburg Pike, on the fourth Monday of each month from 4:30-6 p.m.
