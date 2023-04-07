Fish fry
Hayfield Assembly of Good Church off U.S. 50 in Gore will have a fish fry today from 3 p.m. until gone. Meal includes fried fish, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, green beans, cornbread and dessert. Eat in our take out. Cost: $12. Proceeds benefit food pantry outreach.
Easter bake/jewelry sale
Fairview Lutheran Church, U.S. 50 west of Gore, turn on Route 733, will have an indoor Easter bake/jewelry sale today and Saturday. Doors open at 9 a.m. each day. Featured will be cakes, candy, breads, cookies, pies, jewelry (some old), books and collectible Barbies.
Faith Fellowship Church revival
Faith Fellowship Church, 371 Kimble Road, Berryville, will have a sunrise revival at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday. Different speakers will be featured. Refreshments will be available.
Easter activities and services at Relief Church
Relief United Methodist Church, 5275 Middle Road, Winchester, has these events planned:
- April 7: 1-3 p.m., children's Easter activities. Free. Egg hunt by ages, crafts, food and a stuffed animal for everyone. Bring a basket and invite a friend.
- April 7: 7 p.m. Tenebrae at Mt. Olive UMC, 327 Mt. Olive Road, Winchester
- April 9: 6:30 a.m. Easter sunrise service in church shelter, followed by breakfast at 7 a.m. in fellowship hall, then 11 a.m. Easter Day service
Mt. Carmel Methodist Easter services, events
Mt. Carmel Methodist Church, located on Mount Carmel Church Road (Route 606) off U.S. 50 in Clarke County, will host the following services, events:
- April 8: Bake sale, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- April 9: Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m., with a light breakfast to follow.
Mt. Olive UMC Easter egg hunt
Mt. Olive United Methodist Church, 327 Mt. Olive Road off U.S. 50 West, will host an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Sunday. Church services at 9 a.m. Bring a basket, invite friends and neighbors. Let's get our hop on!
Mountain Baptist Easter service
Mountain Baptist Church will hold an Easter sunrise service with children's church at 7 a.m. Sunday. Join us for this special service. Breakfast will follow. The church is located at 780 Frogtown Road, Bluemont.
BMW Charge Easter service
Holy Week at Opequon Presbyterian
Good Friday reflections with organ music at noon will be in the sanctuary. Good Friday Tenebrae worship at 7 p.m. with choral music will be in the sanctuary. The Easter Sunrise Service with Kernstown United Methodist Church will be on Sunday at 6:15 a.m. at the church’s Picnic Pavilion, including dramatic readings and special music. Please bring flowers for the cross. Breakfast will be served at 7 a.m. in the church. Easter morning services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. feature the sermon, “Daring Faith,” choral music, and communion. All services are either livestreamed or recorded on Opequon YouTube. A Family Easter Event at 9:45 a.m. begins in the Fellowship Hall. For more information, call the church at 540-662-1843 or go to www.opequonchurch.org.
Holy Week at Kernstown UMC
Good Friday (April 7): The sanctuary will be open and arranged from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for quiet prayers and reflection.
A traditional Service for Good Friday will be held at 7 p.m. During this time, we will go through the passion of Jesus while also going through a unique type of confessions.
Following service, we will have a Prayer Vigil from 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Sunday.
Easter Sunrise (April 9): A joint Community Sunrise Service will be held at the picnic shelter of Opequon Presbyterian Church at 6:15 a.m. Bring fresh flowers. Breakfast to follow at 7 a.m.
Easter Worship (April 9): Service begins at 10:20 a.m. featuring special music by soloist Kristianna Pirrie and trumpet player Kevin Romano. The congregation will be invited to place fresh flowers on a wire cross.
The church is located at 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester.
Salem Church of the Brethren Good Friday, Easter services
Salem Church of the Brethren on Salem Church Road near Stephens City will have a Good Friday service at 7 p.m. today. There will be an Easter sunrise service at 7 a.m., Sunday school at 7:45 a.m., worship at 9 a.m. and brunch at 10 a.m. All are welcome.
Ebenezer Christian Church Good Friday, Easter services
Ebenezer Christian Church, 2158 Ebenezer Church Road, will have a Good Friday service at 7 p.m. On Easter, Sunday school will be at 9:30 a.m. with donuts and coffee and then worship at 11 a.m. All are welcome.
Grief support group
If you have lost someone close to you or know of someone who has, we know it hurts, and we want to help. Beginning April 6 at 6:30 p.m., a special weekly seminar/support group called GriefShare will be offered at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Pike, Winchester. Join us and start your journey from mourning to joy. For more information, call 540-667-8924.
Redland Church annual Spring Fling
Redland Church's 11th annual Spring Fling will be held on April 15. The church is located at 6540 North Frederick Pike, Cross Junction. There will be a community yard sale from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. To rent a space for $15 call 540-888-4418. Mulch will be available for purchase at $5 a bag for 3 cubic feet or by appointment until April 29 or until sold out. To schedule a preorder pick up call Kay Bennett at 410-707-6421. For more information, visit www.redland-umc.org.
Mt. Pleasant/Lamps UMC Spring Fling
Emmanuel Baptist Church Spring Refreshing
Emmanuel Baptist Church of Winchester, 2774 Northwestern Pike, will have a time of Spring Refreshing from April 23-28. Evangelist Scott Pauley will preach Sunday at 9:45 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Monday-Tuesday at 7 p.m. Evangelist Harold Vaughan will preach Wednesday Men's Night at 7 p.m., Thursday Ladies' Night at 7 p.m. and Friday Teen Night at 6 p.m.
