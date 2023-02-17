Book, jewelry, bake sale
The women’s group at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 130 Keating Drive, Winchester, will host its annual Book, Jewelry and Bake Sale from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday in the church hall. Gently used jewelry and a wide variety of books available at bargain prices. Baked goods also available for purchase while you shop. Don’t miss this popular fundraising event. Proceeds benefit both parish and community organizations.
Showing of ‘Emanuel’
Movie Night at St. Luke Baptist Church, 17 Liberty St., Berryville, will start at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and feature “Emanuel.” Doors open at 5 p.m. Register on Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/movie-night-showing-of-emmanuel-tickets-525058653567) to get your free admission ticket. The Eventbrite link also can be accessed via the church website (www.saintlukebcva.org). All welcome but seating is limited.
Black History Month prayer breakfast
Please join us at 10 a.m. Saturday, as Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, Harambee Gospel and Shenandoah University’s Black Student Union sponsor a Black History Month Prayer Breakfast at SU’s Brandt Student Center, 703 University Drive, Winchester. The event will feature food, music and presentations. The special guest is the Rev. Ronald English, former pastor and ministerial aide to the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. For ticket information, contact Jenna Warren at 540-323-8136.
Wild Game Dinner
Attention hunters and sportsmen: Join us for our Men and Boys’ Wild Game Dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Pike, Winchester. There will be a meal, contests and prizes. Guest speaker is Pastor Paul Rebert. To register, call 540-667-8924.
Saint Paul AME Founder’s Day
Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, 428 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, will host its annual Founder’s Day Celebration at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Ronald English, a former pastor of First Baptist Church, Charleston, W.Va., who participated in the civil rights movement alongside the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Black History Month programs at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 1317 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester, will celebrate Black History Month at its 10 a.m. worship service on Sunday with special guests Yolanda Gibson, vice president of student affairs at Shenandoah University, along with SU’s Harambee Gospel Choir. After the service, We Care Ministry will host a Soup/Casserole Dish Sampler sale. For tickets, call the church office at 540-667-6532.
At the 10 a.m. worship service on Feb. 26, the church’s Men of Vision & Valor will give a presentation on local Black history.
Fat Tuesday meal and auction
Refuge Church, 717 Refuge Road, Stephens City, will host a Fat Tuesday meal and auction from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 21 to benefit the church’s School Scholarship Fund. All-you-can-eat sausage gravy, eggs and pancakes; freewill offering. Auction of items and services begins at 6 p.m.
Ashes to-go
Lent, a Christian tradition inviting the faithful to observe a Holy season of reflection and fasting in keeping with the 40 days Jesus spent in the wilderness prior to beginning his ministry, begins on Ash Wednesday, which falls on Feb. 22 this year. Ashes placed on foreheads are intended to remind Christians of their frailty and connection to the temporal nature of creation.
On Feb. 22, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., the pastors of Kernstown United Methodist and Opequon Presbyterian churches will offer ashes to motorists who pull into the church parking lot at 3239 Valley Pike in Winchester. All who come in faith are welcome to receive the imposition of ashes to begin the observation of a Holy Lent.
The Lenten theme at Kernstown UMC is “Formed, Shaped and Shattered: Made in God’s Image.” Each Sunday, the congregation will experience various forms and stages of the making of pottery and ceramics. The Lenten season will end with Holy Week and the completion of a community work of art made from shards of pottery.
Lenten observances
Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 North Frederick Pike, Winchester, will offer the following Lenten observances:
On Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22, the church will offer Drive-Thru Ashes in its parking lot from 6:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Ash Wednesday worship with holy communion and imposition of ashes will be at noon and 7 p.m.
Throughout Lent, we invite you to join us on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. or Wednesdays at 7 p.m. for worship centered on our Lenten theme — “The Unexpected Jesus.”
Free lunch, food giveaway
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will serve lunch in the social hall from noon-12:30 p.m. Feb. 24. Food items will be distributed from 12:30-1:15 p.m.
