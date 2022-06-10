Hayfield Assembly of God
Hayfield Assembly of God on U.S. 50 West, Gore, will have a yard sale starting at 8 a.m. today and Saturday.
Grace Bible Fellowship Church
Grace Bible Fellowship Church, 643 Grace Church Road, Clearbrook, will have a yard sale from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. today and Saturday. Items to be sold include clothing, shoes, glassware, home goods and collectibles.
St. Paul AME event postponed
St. Paul AME Church’s Heritage Festival scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until June 25 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. due to inclement weather.
Millwood UMC
Millwood United Methodist Church, 700 Bishop Meade Road, Millwood, will have a yard/bake sale starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, rain or shine. Hot dogs, cakes, pies and cookies will be for sale. Benefits church ministries.
Ebenezer Christian Church
Ebenezer Christian Church, 2158 Ebenezer Church Road, Gore, will have its annual Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Offerings will be designated for the cemetery fund.
Beth El Congregation
Beth El Congregation will recognize June as Pride Month with a special Sabbath service on June 17. Rabbi Aaron Stucker-Rozovsky will conduct the service, which begins at 7:30 p.m. Visitors are welcome. Email bethelvaoffice@gmail.com for more information.
Items being collected to benefit Ukraine
Shenandoah Valley for Ukraine will be collecting nonperishable food, sleeping bags/mats/bedding, medical supplies, toiletries and items for babies/children from June 18-26 (5-9 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends) at the following locations: Stephens City Town Office, 1033 Locust St., Stephens City; Escutcheon Brewing, 142 W. Commercial St., Winchester; Dividing Creek Beer Co., 160 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. Donations will be transported to Ukraine and distributed in partnership with St. Andrew Ukrainian Church in Silver Spring, Maryland. 100% will go to Ukraine. For more information, call 540-336-8273.
Timber Ridge Christian Church homecoming
Timber Ridge Christian Church’s Memorial/Homecoming Service will be held at 11 a.m. June 19 with Pastor Michael VanDerLinden delivering the message. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. A covered dish will follow the worship service. The church is located at 5700 Christian Church Road, High View, W.Va.
Emmanuel Baptist Church VBS
Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Pike, Winchester, invites children to Circus Days Vacation Bible School from 6:30-8:45 p.m. June 19-22. Registration begins at 6 p.m. Children K-4 through 12th grade will enjoy Bible stories, snacks and more. Call 540-667-8924 for information.
Opequon Presbyterian Church VBS
Vacation Bible School for children age 4 through the 8th grade will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. June 20-23 at the church. The original theme and curriculum, “Be Strong and Courageous,” is based on the biblical character of Joshua. A special youth track for grades 5-8 is included, along with a class for adults. Dinner, crafts, Bible story time, games, and a surprise station are featured each night. Registration is open through June 12. Go to opequonchurch.org, “All Generations-Children,” to register or call the church at 540-662-1843.
Also, “Wonderful Outdoor Worship” (WOW!) will be held at 6 p.m. on the fourth Sunday throughout the summer at the church’s picnic shelter at 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester.
Calvary Church VBS
Calvary Church at 578 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, will present “Jerusalem Marketplace – Adventure with Jesus” from 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 26-29. Meet disciples and explore customs, occupations, food and games in the marketplace, synagogue school and playground as your tribe and family travels together. Children registering early may receive a costume. Call 540-665-7335 if you have questions. Register your family for Vacation Bible School at https://vbspro.events/p/events/434a8a.
First Christian Church
First Christian Church, 75 Merrimans Lane, Winchester, will celebrate its 102nd anniversary of service to the Lord as well as remember those who have gone to be with the Lord in the past year at 6 p.m. June 25. Promised Land Quartet and 3 in 1 Quartet will perform. No tickets will be sold, but a love offering will be taken for the new signing groups. Promised Land will also join the celebration on June 26 for the 10 a.m. worship service, followed by a covered dish luncheon in the fellowship hall. Chicken and drinks will be provided along with birthday cake. Bring your favorite side and dessert.
Wesley Chapel UMC Church and Cemetery
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church and Cemetery on North Frederick Pike at Reynolds Store will have its annual Memorial Service at 2 p.m. June 26. The speaker will be the Rev. Phil Brumback.
Red Wagon Ministry
Adult disposable underwear is needed at CCAP in Winchester. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Pray warriors
Every Wednesday from 6-6:30 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church at 125 Muse Road, Gore, welcomes all to lift up their voices to God in prayer for our country, for our Christian brothers and sisters being persecuted and killed worldwide and for all who need courage, strength and hope.
Announcements
Send announcements about religious events and services to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.