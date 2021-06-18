Lunch, food pantry distribution
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ located at 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will distribute prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot on June 25 from noon to 1 p.m. Lunch will not be served in the church until COVID-19 precautions are lifted.
Revival & Homecoming Services
Pastor Raymond H. Morton Jr. and Mount Olive Baptist Church, 7893 Senseney Road, Middletown, invite you to their annual Revival & Homecoming Services at 7 p.m. June 24 (guest preacher will be the Rev. Matthew Croons of Guilfield Baptist Church, Millwood) and 7 p.m. June 25 (guest preacher will be the Rev. Loretta Strothers of Swift Ford Baptist Church, Madison). Homecoming will be 3 p.m. June 27 (no 11 a.m. service and no meal served before 3 p.m service.)
New pastor meet & greet
Zion Baptist Church on Josephine Street in Berryville will have a pastor meet & greet and community cookout from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 26. There will be food, fun and games and a chance for people to meet the Rev. Karlyle Hill, the church's pastor-elect.
Church food pantry
Emmanuel United Methodist Church offers a free food pantry on the first, second and third Monday of the month, from 4-6 p.m. The church is located at 2732 Martinsburg Pike, Stephenson. CCAP is at the church on the fourth Monday from 4-6 p.m.
STEM camps at Stephens City UMC
STEM (science, technology engineering and math) camps are available to children in grades K-5 this summer at Stephens City United Methodist Church. Art camp is from July 5-12; craft camp is July 12-16; sewing camp is July 19-23. Cost is $100 per child. The camps are 1-4 p.m. each day. Call 540-866-2132 to register.
— Email announcements to citydesk@winchesterstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.