Free lunch, food giveaway
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will serve lunch in the social hall from noon-12:30 p.m. June 23. Food items will be distributed from 12:30-1:15 p.m.
Viva la Muerte concert
First Presbyterian Church will sponsor a fundraising concert featuring Viva la Muerte at 7 p.m. June 23 in the church's Fellowship Hall, off the Loudoun Street Mall, 116 S. Loudoun St., Winchester. Viva la Muerte is a popular jazz-rock band from North Carolina led by a former member of the community, Matt Armstrong. Tickets may be purchased at the door and are $15 per person, $40 for a family, with children 12 and under admitted free. Food will be available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit the church's Helper Fund, which provides emergency assistance to our local neighbors in need of temporary assistance with utilities, housing, gas, etc. For more information, visit www.fpcwinc.org.
Gospel Superfest
Mount Olive Baptist Church will host Gospel Superfest from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 24 in the Middletown Community Park at the Senseney Avenue and 2nd Street intersection, Middletown. Featuring Mike and the Fellas from Fredericksburg and J Johnson and the Gospel Creators from central Virginia. The Rev. Diane Noble of Star Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church in Triangle will emcee the event. In addition to gospel singing, there will be food vendors, games for kids, more. Bring lawn chairs, tents, coolers, etc. Proceeds will benefit the church's log cabin church project. Find more information on Facebook or email mobcmiddletown@gmail.com.
Country breakfast
Open Door Baptist Church, 333 Jeremiah Lane, Clear Brook, will have a country breakfast from 7-11 a.m. June 24. Pancakes, biscuits, sausage gravy, Gore's sausage, scrambled eggs, potatoes, coffee and juice will be served. Love offering.
Sunnyside Presbyterian Church yard sale postponed
Due to rainy weather in the forecast, Sunnyside Presbyterian Church, 1270 N. Frederick Pike, is moving its Community Meal and Yard Sale from June 24 to July 8. Free community meal will be from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Donations accepted. The yard sale will be from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Set up is at 7 a.m. Table rental is $10. Proceeds will benefit Bright Futures.
Refuge Church yard party, auction
Refuge Church's yard party and auction will be held June 24. It begins at 3:30 p.m. with the auction at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 540-303-4262.
Wesley Chapel memorial service
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church and Cemetery, located on North Frederick Pike at Reynolds Store, will hold its annual Memorial Service at 2 p.m. June 25. The speaker will be Bobby Ford.
Bethel UMC memorial service
Bethel United Methodist Church will have its memorial service at 11 a.m. June 25. James Claycomb will be the speaker. No lunch will be served this year.
Victory Church Patriotic Sunday
Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears will be the featured speaker at Victory Church's annual Patriotic Sunday at 10 a.m. June 25, 2870 Middle Road, Winchester. This event is about honoring military service members and giving thanks for our freedom. All veterans and those currently serving in the military are invited to participate in our "Salute to the Veterans." They will receive a commemorative gift from the church. Everyone welcome.
WOW at Opequon Presbyterian Church
WOW — Wonderful Outdoor Worship — will be held at 6 p.m. June 25 at Opequon Presbyterian Church, 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester. WOW will be held on the fourth Sunday in June, July and August in the church's picnic pavilion. It will include signing, prayer, scripture reading and a brief meditation. Dessert will be served at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 540-662-1843 or go to opequonchurch.org.
VBS at Calvary Covenant Brethren Church
Calvary Covenant Brethren Church, 578 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, is hosting Vacation Bible School. The theme is "Babylon." Choose your kickoff service on June 25 — either 8:30 or 11 a.m. Then June 25, 26 and 27 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. For ages 3 and up. For more information, visit calvarycbc.org.
VBS at Winchester Grace Church
Winchester Grace Church, 143 Greenwood Road, Winchester, will host its annual Vacation Bible School from July 24-28 from 6-8 p.m. It is for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The theme is "Babylon." For more information and to register, visit the church's Facebook page at Winchestergbc.org/ and scan the bar code.
