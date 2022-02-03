Country breakfast
Brucetown United Methodist Church will have a country breakfast from 7-11 a.m. Feb. 12. Meal will include pancakes, country sausage, biscuits, sausage gravy, potatoes, made to order omelets and eggs, baked apples, coffee, milk and juice.
Wild game dinner
Attention hunters and sportsmen: Emmanuel Baptist Church will have its Men & Boys’ Wild Game Dinner at 6 p.m. Feb. 19 at the church, which is located at 2774 Northwestern Pike, Winchester. There will be a meal, contests, door prizes and grand prizes. Guest speaker is Pastor Kenneth Lake. Call 540-667-8924 for more information.
St. Luke Baptist Church
St. Luke Baptist Church, 17 Liberty St., Berryville, will have a virtual Black History Month program at 6 p.m. Feb. 19 — “Amazing Grace – Forgiving the Unforgivable.” Viewing and follow up discussion of the movie “Emanuel.” Special guest moderator for the discussion TBA. Registration in advance for this Zoom event is required. The Zoom Link is provided: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUrd-uopj0rGNTSc4Lle2sYQGVb8J_rGS-m
At 6 p.m. Feb. 26, the church will have a virtual musical program for Black History Month, “This is Who We Are — The Music of Our History.” Registration in advance for this Zoom event is required. The Zoom Link is provided: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIpcuqpqzotGtdBc1WfQB4Vq6wUBpANCgQF
Space is limited for both events. Please visit our Facebook page for more information: www.facebook.com/saintlukebcva.
Red Wagon Ministry
Adult disposable underwear is needed at CCAP in Winchester. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Pray warriors
Every Wednesday from 6-6:30 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church at 125 Muse Road, Gore, welcomes all to lift up their voices to God in prayer for our country, for our Christian brothers and sisters being persecuted and killed worldwide and for all who need courage, strength and hope.
Free drive-thru community meal
Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2732 Martinsburg Pike, Stephenson, hosts a free drive-thru community meal the fourth Monday of each month from 4:30-6 p.m.
Free food pantry
Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2732 Martinsburg Pike, has a free food pantry the first, second and third Monday of the month. Hours: 4-6 p.m. A variety of food available. CCAP is at the church on the fourth Monday. Perishable and nonperishable food available.
Send announcements about religious events and services to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.