Country breakfast
Spirit & Word Missions will sponsor an all-you-can-eat country breakfast from 7-10 a.m. this Saturday at Spirit & Word Fellowship Church, 1275 Tasker Road, Stephens City. Cost: adults, $7; children 5 and under, $2.
St. Luke Baptist Church
St. Luke Baptist Church, 17 Liberty St., Berryville, will have a virtual Black History Month program at 6 p.m. this Saturday: “This is Who We Are — The Music of Our History.” Registration in advance for this Zoom event is required. The Zoom Link is provided: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIpcuqpqzotGtdBc1WfQB4Vq6wUBpANCgQF
Space is limited. Please visit our Facebook page for more information: www.facebook.com/saintlukebcva.
Zion Baptist Church
The Rev. Charles Woodruff of St. Luke Baptist Church will be preaching the 11 a.m. worship service this Sunday for men’s day. A fellowship meal will be served after morning worship. No afternoon service. Zion Baptist is located at 10 Josephine St., Berryville.
Bible study
An in-depth look at the parables of Jesus with the Rev. Martha Sims will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. March 1. This study takes place on the first Tuesday of every month at the Godfrey Miller Center, 28 S. Loudoun St., Winchester. This event is free and open to the public. Visit godfreymillercenter.org.
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church will have an Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. March 2 with Pastor Karen Adams. The church is located on Mount Carmel Road in Clarke County.
Ashes to go
Opequon Presbyterian and Kernstown United Methodist churches will offer “Ashes to Go” from noon to 2 p.m. on Ash Wednesday, March 2, in the parking lot at 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester. This drive-thru devotion is offered to the whole community. All are welcome.
Red Wagon Ministry
Adult disposable underwear is needed at CCAP in Winchester. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Pray warriors
Every Wednesday from 6-6:30 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church at 125 Muse Road, Gore, welcomes all to lift up their voices to God in prayer for our country, for our Christian brothers and sisters being persecuted and killed worldwide and for all who need courage, strength and hope.
Coffee Talk & Bible Study
Dormition of the Virgin Mary, 1700 Amherst St., Winchester, will host Coffee Talk & Bible Study with Fr. Zissis Lappas at 4 p.m. on Saturday, followed by Paraklesis (Intercessory Prayer service) at 5 p.m., and a Journey to Orthodoxy discussion at 6 p.m. The Bible study will focus on this week’s Divine Liturgy readings, St. Paul’s first letter to the Corinthians 8:8-13; 9:1-2, and the Gospel according to Matthew 25:31-46. The service of Paraklesis is chanted in times of distress and sorrow of soul and is one of the most popular services of the Orthodox Church.
Send announcements about religious events and services to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
