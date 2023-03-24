Free lunch, food giveaway
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will serve lunch in the social hall from noon to 12:30 p.m. Friday. Food items will be distributed from 12:30-1:15 p.m.
Hites Chapel UMC pancake/sausage breakfast
Hites Chapel United Methodist Church, 150 Chapel Road, Middletown, will host a pancake and sausage breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Saturday while supplies last. Freewill offering to support local missions. Meal includes pancakes, sausage, sausage gravy, apples, juice, coffee.
Chili cook-off
Brucetown United Methodist Church, 2161 Brucetown Road, Clear Brook, will have a chili cook-off from 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Former Washington Redskin Mark Moseley will be the guest judge. Email brucetowncalendar2@gmail.com for details.
Opequon Presbyterian LOGOS celebration
Opequon Presbyterian Church will celebrate LOGOS at the 11 a.m. Sunday worship service, with the theme "Running the Race of Faith: 25 Years and Going!" More than 40 children and youth will lead and participate in the service based on Hebrews 12:1-2. LOGOS, the church's midweek ministry for young people, pre-K through high school, is celebrating its 25th season at Opequon. For more information, visit www.opequonchurch.org.
Easter bazaar
Montague Avenue United Methodist Church, 102 Montague Ave., Winchester, will have an Easter bazaar on March 31 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and April 1 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be Easter/spring and flea market items for sale. Food will be served and baked goods will be for sale. Homemade vegetable beef soup will be sold by the quart while supplies last. This event is sponsored by the United Women in Faith.
Stephens City Easter egg hunt
Stephens City United Methodist Church will host an Easter egg hunt on April 1 at the Newtown Commons in Stephens City. Games, prizes, egg hunts, food, more. The fun starts at 12:30 p.m. and ends at 3 p.m. Bring your Easter basket!
Easter activities and services at Relief Church
Relief United Methodist Church, 5275 Middle Road, Winchester, has these events planned:
- April 2: 11 a.m. worship service
- April 6: 7 p.m. Holy Thursday service
- April 7: 1-3 p.m., children's Easter activities. Free. Egg hunt by ages, crafts, food and a stuffed animal for everyone. Bring a basket and invite a friend.
- April 7: 7 p.m. Tenebrae at Mt. Olive UMC, 327 Mt. Olive Road, Winchester
- April 9: 6:30 a.m. Easter sunrise service in church shelter, followed by breakfast at 7 a.m. in fellowship hall, then 11 a.m. Easter Day service
Mt. Carmel Methodist Easter services, events
Mt. Carmel Methodist Church, located on Mount Carmel Church Road (Route 606) off U.S. 50 in Clarke County, will host the following services, events:
- April 6: Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m.
- April 8: Bake sale, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- April 9: Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m., with a light breakfast to follow.
Grief support group
If you have lost someone close to you or know of someone who has, we know it hurts, and we want to help. Beginning April 6 at 6:30 p.m., a special weekly seminar/support group called GriefShare will be offered at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Pike, Winchester. Join us and start your journey from mourning to joy. For more information, call 540-667-8924.
Grace Episcopal Church’s Friday fish fry
Through March 31, Grace Episcopal Church, 10 N. Church St., Berryville, will host a fish fry on Fridays from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu includes fried fish, hush puppies, French fries, coleslaw and drink. Meals are $15 for adults and $10 for children 14 and younger. Proceeds benefit church funds.
Lenten observance at Bethel Lutheran
Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 North Frederick Pike, Winchester, invites people to join them on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. or Wednesdays at 7 p.m. for worship centered on its Lenten theme — “The Unexpected Jesus.”
Mt. Olive UMC Easter egg hunt
Mt. Olive United Methodist Church, 327 Mt. Olive Road off U.S. 50 West, will host an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. April 9. Church services at 9 a.m. Bring a basket, invite friends and neighbors. Let's get our hop on!
