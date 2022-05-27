Free lunch and food giveway
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ at 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will be serving lunch in its social room from noon to 12:30 p.m. today. Food pantry items will be available from 12:30-1 p.m.
Church bake/clothing sale
Church of Transfiguration at 1822 Old Chapel Road, Boyce, will have a bake/clothing sale from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday. Come get some delicious desserts for your Memorial Day weekend picnics. Nice, clean summer clothing also will be available for purchase.
All-you-can-eat-breakfast
Spirit & Word Missions is sponsoring an all-you-can-eat country breakfast on Saturday from 7-10 a.m. at Spirit & Word Fellowship Church, 1275 Tasker Road, Stephens City. Cost: Adults, $7; children 5 and under, $2.
Chicken barbecue
A barbecued chicken dinner to benefit Mountain View United Methodist Church will be held from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the Back Creek Ruritan Building in Mountain Falls. Eat-in or drive thru. Cost: $12. Dessert included.
Prayer Service for Memorial Day
Join Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church at noon Sunday at Winchester National Cemetery, 401 National Ave., to pray for all those who departed this life in defense of the nation. All are welcome.
Gainesboro UMC Memorial Day service
Gainesboro United Methodist Church, 351 Gainesboro Road, Winchester, is hosting its annual Memorial Day service on Sunday at 2 p.m. An offering will be taken for the Gainesboro Cemetery Society, whose mission is to maintain in perpetuity the Gainesboro Cemetery, a resting place for veterans since the Revolutionary War.
St. John’s Lutheran Church Memorial Day service
St. John’s Lutheran Church at 3623 Back Mountain Road, Winchester, will have its annual Memorial Day service at 2 p.m. Sunday. Speaker for the event will be Dan Abel, a retired U.S. Coast Guard officer.
Rummage sale at Sacred Heart
The women’s group, Parish Organization of Catholic Women, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church will have its annual Rummage Sale on June 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and June 4 from 9 am. to noon. It will feature a White Elephant Room and Jewelry Room. The White Elephant Room will have almost-new and high-end items, and the Jewelry Room will have hundreds of items slashed at clearance prices. There are too many items to list. All proceeds are donated to parish entities and certain nonprofits in the Winchester area. Address is 120 Keating Drive, Winchester (off Amherst Street). Cash or credit cards only.
Opequon Presbyterian Church
Vacation Bible School for children age 4 through the 8th grade will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. June 20-23 at the church. The original theme and curriculum, “Be Strong and Courageous,” is based on the biblical character of Joshua. A special youth track for grades 5-8 is included, along with a class for adults. Dinner, crafts, Bible story time, games, and a surprise station are featured each night. Registration is open through June 12. Go to opequonchurch.org, “All Generations-Children,” to register or call the church at 540-662-1843.
Also, “Wonderful Outdoor Worship” (WOW!) will be held at 6 p.m. on the fourth Sunday throughout the summer at the church’s picnic shelter at 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester.
Calvary Church Vacation Bible School
Calvary Church at 578 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, will present “Jerusalem Marketplace – Adventure with Jesus” from 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 26-29. Meet disciples and explore customs, occupations, food and games in the marketplace, synagogue school and playground as your tribe and family travels together. Children registering early may receive a costume. Call 540-665-7335 if you have questions. Register your family for Vacation Bible School at https://vbspro.events/p/events/434a8a.
Red Wagon Ministry
Adult disposable underwear is needed at CCAP in Winchester. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Pray warriors
Every Wednesday from 6-6:30 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church at 125 Muse Road, Gore, welcomes all to lift up their voices to God in prayer for our country, for our Christian brothers and sisters being persecuted and killed worldwide and for all who need courage, strength and hope.
Announcements
Send announcements about religious events and services to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
