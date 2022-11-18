Spaghetti dinner
Hayfield Assembly of God Church, U.S. 50 West, Gore, will have a spaghetti dinner today from 3-6 p.m. Meal includes spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and drink. Eat at the fellowship hall or take out. Cost: $10. Proceeds benefit the church’s food pantry outreach.
Burnt Presbyterian Church anniversary
Burnt Presbyterian Church, 168 Burnt Church Road, will host a 100-year celebration on Sunday starting with the 11 a.m. worship service, with lunch provided after the service and a time for fellowship and visiting. The first house of worship was constructed on the site in 1842. It served as a neighborhood church for many years, jointly used by Episcopalians, Lutherans, Methodists and Presbyterians. During the Civil War, the church was used as a horse stable by Union troops. In 1862 or 1863 the church was burned by Union troops and acquired the name by which it has since been called: Burnt Church. In 1880, the church became a preaching destination for various Presbyterian ministers. In 1922, seeing the need for an organized Presbyterian Church in that part of Frederick County, the Winchester Presbytery organized Burnt Presbyterian Church on Nov. 7, 2022.
Soup and sandwich event
Mt. Carmel Methodist Church in Clarke County will sponsor a Soup and Sandwich Fundraiser from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the church. On the menu will be various soups, stews, country ham sandwiches, hot dogs, pulled pork and coleslaw, cakes and desserts, drinks. Cost: soup is $3 a cup, $4 a bowl or $8 a quart; sandwiches are $4 and hot dogs are $2. Directions: From Winchester, take U.S. 50 east. Turn left on Route 606 (Mount Carmel Church Road). Church is on the right.
Community Thanksgiving Dinner at First Presbyterian Church
Yes, there will be a Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 24. For the safety of all concerned, there will be home delivery and take out only. This meal is made possible by corporate sponsors, business supporters, church partners and community volunteers. Take out at First Presbyterian Church on the Loudoun Street Mall will be from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. For home delivery, call 540-665-7553 to reserve meals. No calls will be taken on Nov. 23 or 24. Delivery will be on Thanksgiving Day between 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call or text 540-773-9418
Christmas bazaar
Valley Assembly of God, 2376 4th St., Middletown, will have a Christmas bazaar from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 3, with 22 crafters and vendors. Food and baked goods for sale.
Christmas concert
The Promiseland Quartet and Ivan Parker will perform at 6 p.m. Dec. 4 at First Christian Church, 75 Merrimans Lane, Winchester. No admission charge. For more information, call 540-662-1334.
