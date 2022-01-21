All-you-can-eat breakfast
Spirit & Word Missions will sponsor an all-you-can-eat country breakfast on Jan. 22 from 7-10 a.m. at the Spirit & Word Fellowship Church, 1275 Tasker Road, Stephens City. Adults $7; children 5 and under $2.
Christian comedian/musician Tim Lovelace in concert
Tim Lovelace will perform at 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at Church of Christ at Mountain View, 153 Narrow Lane, Winchester. This is a free event. For more information, contact the church office at 540-869-2244.
Bible study
From 10:30:-11:30 a.m. Feb. 1, take an in-depth look at the parables of Jesus with the Rev. Martha Miller Sims. She has served as pastor of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winchester since July 2002 and senior pastor since 2013. She is an alumna of the University of Arizona and Lutheran Theological Seminary, Columbia, South Carolina. This study is held on the first Tuesday of every month at the Godfrey Miller Center at 28 S. Loudoun St., Winchester. This is a free event and is open to the public. Call 540-667-5869 for more information.
Red Wagon Ministry
Adult disposable underwear is needed at CCAP in Winchester. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Pray warriors
Every Wednesday from 6-6:30 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church at 125 Muse Road, Gore, welcomes all to lift up their voices to God in prayer for our country, for our Christian brothers and sisters being persecuted and killed worldwide and for all who need courage, strength and hope.
Free food pantry
Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2732 Martinsburg Pike, has a free food pantry the first, second and third Monday of the month. Hours: 4-6 p.m. A variety of food available. CCAP is at the church on the fourth Monday. Perishable and nonperishable food available.
