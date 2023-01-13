Free lunch, food giveaway

Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will serve lunch in the social hall today from noon to 12:30 p.m. Food items will be distributed from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m.

Prayer service

A Service of Prayer for Christian Unity will be held in the Kernstown United Methodist Church sanctuary at 11 a.m. Jan. 17. All are invited as we sing and pray for Christian unity. The church is located at 3239 Valley Pike.

Announcements

Send announcements to cburton@winchesterstar.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.