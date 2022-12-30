Saint Paul AME holiday worship
Saint Paul African American Episcopal Church, 428 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, will hold its annual Watch Night Service in the sanctuary on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 10:30 p.m., with a New Year Celebration Worship Service on New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at 11 a.m., which will conclude the church’s holiday worship events.
Opequon Presbyterian Church celebrates Epiphany
Opequon Presbyterian Church, 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester, will celebrate Epiphany, marking the arrival of the wise men who followed the star to worship the Christ child, at 10 a.m. Sunday. Epiphany “star words” for a new year will be distributed, and communion will be celebrated. The message by Pastor David Witt is “We Keep Seeking.” For more information, go to www.opequonchurch.org.
Free lunch, food giveaway
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will serve lunch in the social hall on Jan. 13 from noon to 12:30 p.m. Food items will be distributed from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m.
Announcements
Send announcements to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.