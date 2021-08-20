Ice cream social
Bethel United Methodist Church, 125 Muse Road, Gore, will have a free ice cream social from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 28. The event will feature homemade ice cream, hot dogs and other desserts.
Gospel hymn sing
A gospel hymn sing will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 28 at White Hall United Methodist Church, 3265 Apple Pie Ridge Road, Winchester. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy an evening of singing on the church grounds. Enjoy music from The Roby Family, Scott Smelser, Chris and Whitney Gray, Higher Power, Ellie Johnson, New Vision and Nancy Luttrell. A freewill offering will be collected for the family of 10-month-old Addison Kozel to assist with medical expenses.
All-you-can-eat-breakfast
Spirit & Word Missions will sponsor an all-you-can-eat country breakfast on Aug. 28 from 7-10 a.m. at the Spirit & Word Fellowship Church, 1275 Tasker Road, Stephens City. Cost: adults $7, children 5 and under $2.
Winning at Winchester
A Labor Day weekend rally will be held Sept. 3-5 at Church of Christ at Mountain View, 153 Narrow Lane, Winchester. The theme is “Restore: Acts Chapters 1 & 2.” Sessions for all ages being at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3 and continue through the evening of Sept. 5. Free admission. Concessions available. For more information, call 540-869-2244 or email ccmv4thebible@gmail.com.
Church offering grief support group
If you have lost someone close to you or know someone who has, we know it hurts and we want to help. Beginning Sept. 7 at 6 p.m., a special weekly seminar/support group called GriefShare will be offered at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Pike, Winchester. Please join us and start your journey from mourning to joy. For more information, call 540-667-8924.
Red Wagon Ministry
Adult disposable underwear is needed at CCAP in Winchester. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Free drive-thru community meal
A free drive-thru meal is offered at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, located at 2732 Martinsburg Pike, on the fourth Monday of each month from 4:30-6 p.m.
