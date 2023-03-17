Grace Episcopal Church’s Friday fish fry
Through March 31, Grace Episcopal Church, 10 N. Church St., Berryville, will host a fish fry on Fridays from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu includes fried fish, hush puppies, French fries, coleslaw and drink. Meals are $15 for adults and $10 for children 14 and younger. Proceeds benefit church funds.
Hites Chapel UMC pancake/sausage breakfast
Hites Chapel United Methodist Church, 150 Chapel Road, Middletown, will host a pancake and sausage breakfast from 7-10 a.m. March 25 while supplies last. Freewill offering to support local missions. Meal includes pancakes, sausage, sausage gravy, apples, juice, coffee.
Wesley UMC soup/sandwich sale
Wesley United Methodist Church, 527 Van Fossen St., Winchester, will have a carryout ham sandwich and soup sale on March 25 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Advance orders only. Must be placed by March 20. Contact Phyllis Rinker, 540-662-5734.
Lenten observance at Bethel Lutheran
Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 North Frederick Pike, Winchester, invites people to join them on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. or Wednesdays at 7 p.m. for worship centered on its Lenten theme — “The Unexpected Jesus.”
Easter bazaar
Montague Avenue United Methodist Church, 102 Montague Ave., Winchester, will have an Easter bazaar on March 31 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and April 1 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be Easter/spring and flea market items for sale. Food will be served and baked goods will be for sale. Homemade vegetable beef soup will be sold by the quart while supplies last. This event is sponsored by the United Women in Faith.
Grief support group
If you have lost someone close to you or know of someone who has, we know it hurts, and we want to help. Beginning April 6 at 6:30 p.m., a special weekly seminar/support group called GriefShare will be offered at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Pike, Winchester. Join us and start your journey from mourning to joy. For more information, call 540-667-8924.
Announcements
Send announcements to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.