Free lunch, food giveaway
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will serve lunch in the social hall today from noon to 12:30 p.m. Food items will be distributed from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Charles “Buster” Jackson & Ebenezer cemeteries
Charles “Buster” Jackson & Ebenezer cemeteries’ annual meeting will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the Clarke County Parks and Recreation Department, 225 Al Smith Circle, Berryville. Plot holders are encouraged to attend. Updated contact information will be collected. The cemetery phone number is 540-539-6047.
Wesley Chapel UMC yard sale
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 620 Chapel Hill Road, Cross Junction, will have an indoor yard sale from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Everything from furniture to household items will be offered for sale. Breakfast and lunch items as well as baked goods will be available for purchase.
Spaghetti dinner
Mount Olive United Methodist Church, 327 Mount Olive Road, Hayfield, will have a spaghetti dinner from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 26. Meal will include spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and drink. Freewill offering. To-go orders only. Proceeds benefit children’s church.
Trinity Lutheran Church community meal
Trinity Lutheran Church, 810 Fairfax St., Stephens City, will start serving monthly community meals. The first one will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 in the church hall. All are welcome to attend. The next meal is scheduled for Oct. 26.
Life Chain
The Respect Life Ministry of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 130 Keating Drive, Winchester, will hold its annual Life Chain from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Oct. 2. All are welcome to come and stand peacefully and prayerfully in witness for unborn children, mothers and fathers victimized by abortion. Official signs will be provided. Families welcome. Ice cream social afterwards.
Chili cook-off
A chili cook-off will be held from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 8 to benefit Refuge Church’s Scholarship Fund. Attendees will be able to taste, vote and enjoy a meal of chili, cornbread, dessert and drink. Cost: $8 for adults, $4 for children. All are welcome to enjoy a fun evening for a good cause while listening to the music of Heart & Soul and browsing the homemade baked goods table. The church is located at 717 Refuge Church Road, Stephens City.
Woodbine Assembly of God Harvest Fest
Woodbine Assembly of God in Winchester will have a Harvest Fest for kids from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 29. There will be games, prizes, candy, food and more.
