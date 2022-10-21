St. Luke Baptist Church fall revival
St. Luke Baptist Church, 17 Liberty St., Berryville, will have its Fall Revival beginning at 7 p.m. today. Bishop Justin P. Brown of Hope City Church in West Virginia will be the speaker. On Sunday, St. Luke will celebrate its 153rd church anniversary.
Fall Fun Day
Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2732 Martinsburg Pike, Stephenson. Free hot dogs, popcorn. Games, music, cake walk, craft vendors, more.
Mt. Carmel Methodist Church chicken dinner
Mt. Carmel Methodist Church is sponsoring a chicken dinner sale from 3-7 p.m. Saturday on Route 606 (Mount Carmel Church Road) in Clarke County, overlooking U.S. 50. Eat in or take out. Meal includes grilled chicken, macaroni and cheese, green beans, roll, dessert, drink. Cost: $15.
Spaghetti dinner fundraiser
Bethel Assembly of God, 111 Totten Lane, Front Royal, will have a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds will benefit ministry in the community. The menu will include spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and drinks. Cost: $8 for adults, $6 for children 12 and under. There also will be a silent auction.
Trinity Lutheran Church community meal
Trinity Lutheran Church, 810 Fairfax St., Stephens City, will start serving monthly community meals in the church hall. All are welcome to attend. The next meal is scheduled for Oct. 26.
Woodbine Assembly of God Harvest Fest
Woodbine Assembly of God in Winchester will have a Harvest Fest for kids from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 29. There will be games, prizes, candy, food and more.
Weekday Religious Education fundraiser
Nov. 5 from 3-5 p.m. at Refuge United Methodist Church, 717 Refuge Church Road, Stephens City. Homemade ice cream, country ham sandwiches, hot dogs with chili, various baked goods. Or to make a donation, call 540-303-4262.
Announcements
Send announcements to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.