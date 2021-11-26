Cheers and Carols
Cheers and Carols will be held from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at West Oaks Event Center, 4305 Middle Road, Winchester. This is a free event sponsored by Relief United Methodist Church to benefit Abba Pregnancy Care Center. In the spirit of giving, please bring a new item for boy or girl ages 0-3 months, and 3-6 months: i.e. sleepers, outfits, onesies, receiving blankets, infant socks, rattles, pacifiers, or Walmart gift card ($20 max per card.) The evening will feature special music by Stage Left and other local talent, heavy hors d’oeuvres, door prizes, silent auction, and free childcare will be provided. Envelopes will be available for donations. Masks are suggested for all —required for unvaccinated guests.
Church offering grief support group
If you have lost someone close to you or know someone who has, we know it hurts and we want to help. A special weekly seminar/support group called GriefShare is being offered at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Pike, Winchester. Please join us and start your journey from mourning to joy. For more information, call 540-667-8924.
Red Wagon Ministry
Adult disposable underwear is needed at CCAP in Winchester. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Pray warriors
Every Wednesday from 6-6:30 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church at 125 Muse Road, Gore, welcomes all to lift up their voices to God in prayer for our country, for our Christian brothers and sisters being persecuted and killed worldwide and for all who need courage, strength and hope.
Free lunch and food giveaway
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will be distributing prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot from noon-1 p.m. Nov. 26.
Free food pantry
Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2732 Martinsburg Pike, has a free food pantry the first, second and third Monday of the month. Hours: 4-6 p.m. A variety of food available. CCAP is at the church on the fourth Monday. Perishable and nonperishable food available
