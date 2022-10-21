The Frederick County Planning Commission on Wednesday night supported a conditional-use permit to relocate a dog breeding business to Hites Road in Middletown.
McKenzie’s Doodles has filed an application to operate a breeding kennel on eight acres in the Back Creek District in what would mark the relocation of the company that breeds high-quality Goldendoodles, Irish Doodles, Sheepadoodles and more, according to its website.
Hours of operation should be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, county planners recommended. The dogs would be kept inside the building in kennels from 9 p.m to 7 a.m.
The business currently operates on Barley Lane.
McKenzie’s Doodles sells its premium puppies like the F1B Goldendoodles for around $3,000, according to its website. Many of its dogs are bred for temperament and later become therapy dogs. The dogs are chosen carefully and genetically tested for possible breed-specific issues.
The county’s zoning ordinance defines a kennel as “a place to house, board, breed, handle, or otherwise keep or care for dogs for sale or in return for compensation,” and subjects such businesses to performance standards meant to mitigate impact on adjoining residences.
During a public hearing on Wednesday, an adjacent property owner expressed concern about possible noise issues, stating his house is only 130 yards from where the breeding kennel would be located.
“Dogs do one thing, and that’s bark,” the individual said.
The commission unanimously supported the conditional-use permit for the business and its ambitions to relocate. Members absent were Charles Triplett, Josh Aikens, Justin Kerns, Roger Thomas and Robert Moldon.
Betsy Brumback and Mollie Brannon, who represent the Back Creek District on the commission, said they conducted a site visit of business at its current location and called it well-run.
The matter will go before the Frederick County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 8.
