BERRYVILLE — The lookout in a fatal home invasion in 2017 who testified against two participants received leniency in Clarke County Circuit Court on Monday.
In a plea bargain, William Edward Freeman Jr., 27, of Berryville, received a 40-year sentence with 35 years suspended for the killing of William Todd Anderson who died in his Blue Ridge Mountain home in the early morning hours of March 27, 2017, a few hours after the drug-related robbery. Freeman apologized to Anderson’s family and singled out Kamryn Anderson, Anderson’s 18-year-old daughter, who sent him a letter saying she was praying for him.
“For her to pray for me shows the strength of her character,” said Freeman, who spoke by video from jail due to the coronavirus pandemic. “When I come home, I’m going to change.”
Freeman was charged with second-degree murder, which has a maximum 40-year sentence. He pleaded to an amended involuntary manslaughter charge.
A burglary charge was amended to breaking and entering, and two counts of robbery were amended to grand larceny. Freeman also pleaded to abduction, conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit robbery. An abduction charge and four counts of use of a firearm were dismissed.
Under the amended charges, state sentencing guidelines recommended a minimum of four years, a midpoint of four years and eleven months, and a maximum of seven years and two months. The sentence includes Freeman’s 13 months time served. Upon release, Freeman will be on 10 years of supervised probation.
Freeman testified in November that Michael Ivory Curry struck Anderson in the forehead with the butt of a semi-automatic rifle after Anderson complained about being duct-taped to a chair as the robbers were leaving the home. Anderson, a 48-year-old Bluemont resident and master electrician who had a pre-existing condition, died from bleeding on the brain from the blow.
Freeman also testified in February that Blake Anthony Munk, armed with a pistol, had broken down Anderson’s front door and that Curry and Munk beat Anderson for not providing the combination to a safe in the home that contained $2,000 in cash, two ounces of cocaine and 2½ pounds of marijuana. Freeman said he received a half-pound of the pot for his role in the heist.
Freeman, who had done landscaping for Anderson, knew his address and directed Curry and Munk there. He said he only did so after Munk, who outweighs him by about 100 pounds, threatened to beat him if he didn’t cooperate.
Freeman said he stood in the driveway during the break-in, but went into the home unarmed after he said he was waved in by Munk. He stood guard over Olivia Franklin Bowers, who then went by Olivia Pitcock. She lived in the house with Anderson.
Bowers testified that Freeman, who was wearing a bandanna and gloves along with Curry and Munk, was non-threatening and told her she would be safe as long as she stayed on the floor with her head down. Freeman got Bowers to tell Curry and Munk that the safe combination was in the pocket of Anderson’s jeans.
Curry, who is Freeman’s cousin, was sentenced on March 2 to life for first-degree murder. Curry, 33, of Summit Point, W.Va., received an additional 126 years for two counts each of abduction, armed burglary and robbery and four counts of use of a firearm in a felony. A jury convicted him on Nov. 22.
With his jury deadlocked after 19 hours of deliberation, Munk pleaded guilty in a plea bargain to an amended second-degree murder charge on Feb. 6. Munk, 33, of Baltimore, received a 110-year sentence with 90 years suspended.
The testimony of Freeman, who said he looked up to Curry as a child, was compelling at Curry’s trial. However, some of Freeman’s testimony was disputed during the Munk trial. Toi Latoria Marshall, the alleged getaway driver and Munk’s former girlfriend, testified that Freeman willingly participated in the crime. Freeman also falsely testified that he wasn’t getting consideration from the prosecution for his cooperation.
Freeman initially denied involvement in the killing to police and perjured himself about it before a grand jury. He didn’t admit his role until his arrest on March 19 of last year, when he made a full confession.
Anne Williams, county commonwealth’s attorney, had sought to convict Munk at trial, which likely would’ve resulted in a steeper sentence. Nonetheless, Williams praised Freeman for his cooperation and told Judge Alexander R. Iden that she believed Freeman was on the “outside of the core of the conspiracy.”
Because Freeman was a defendant in the Northwestern Regional Adult Drug Court prior to his arrest, he was familiar to Williams, a member of the drug court team, and Iden, a drug court judge. Williams said she believed Freeman was capable of rehabilitation and that the lighter sentence means he will have “a much stronger foundation to continue with his recovery and be a success in life.” Iden said Freeman, a father of three, had been making progress in drug court and he believes he has a good heart.
Defense attorney Wiilliam August “Beau” Bassler said after the sentencing hearing that Freeman’s fate was a cautionary tale. He had sought out Curry on the night of the killing to buy cocaine, not to commit a robbery.
“I was court-appointed, but it was a privilege to work for William,” Bassler said. “You’re trying to help him piece his life together so he can have a meaningful life.”
Marshall, 38, of Ranson, W.Va., is charged with first-degree murder. She is scheduled to enter a plea at 9 a.m. on May 4.
Her cousin, Joseph Paul Marshall, charged with soliciting a crime, remains a fugitive. Joseph Marshall is accused of connecting William Scott Smallwood with Curry and Munk. Smallwood testified he wanted to rob Anderson, but backed out. Smallwood, 44, of Berryville, faces burglary and robbery charges and is due back in court at 9 a.m. on April 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.