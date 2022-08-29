WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that the remains of Shannon Lee Fox, a 30-year-old Winchester woman who had been missing since February, were recently discovered in Clarke County.
According to a media release from the Sheriff's Office, the skeletal remains were found Aug. 3 over an embankment along Feltner Road near Bluemont. Virginia's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner positively identified the body on Friday morning.
Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland said more forensic analysis will need to be done to determine how Fox died, but, in the meantime, her death is being regarded as suspicious and the situation remains under investigation.
"Until the medical examiner's office tells us anything different, we have to handle it as a homicide," Millholland said. "Why is a body over an embankment if someone is not trying to hide it?"
When asked if there are any fears of an indiscriminate killer at large, Millholland said, "We are certain that the community does not have to worry."
Fox had not been heard from since Feb. 23. A friend reported her missing on March 1 because it was out of character for Fox to ignore her loved ones for several days.
In the months following her disappearance, investigators searched several areas in Frederick County in an attempt to locate Fox. That included an extensive search late last month in the Shawneeland area.
"We were trying to eliminate places where she was last seen," Millholland said. "We had foot searches, we had cadaver dogs, everything to try to come up with something."
Millholland did not specify what led investigators from the Frederick County and Clarke County sheriff's offices to look for Fox along Feltner Road, but he said his office received numerous tips over the past six months from people recommending places to search.
"We basically left no stone unturned in trying to find this young lady," Millholland said.
Anyone with information about Fox's disappearance and death is encouraged to call the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 540-662-6162 or 540-662-6168 and ask for Investigator Travis Adamson. People who want to remain anonymous can call Winchester-Frederick-Clarke Crime Solvers at 540-665-TIPS (8477) or use the organization's P3 app, which is available as a free download for users of Apple and Android smartphones.
