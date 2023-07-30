WINCHESTER — In November and December of 2014, a 9-year-old Winchester girl won the hearts of people across the country while competing on the second season of Fox TV’s hit show “MasterChef Junior.”
Today, that little girl who was just 8 years old when the program started filming has graduated from high school and is headed off to college. She still loves cooking, so she’ll be attending the esteemed Culinary Institute of America in New York.
Abby Major, who turned 18 over the weekend, recently spoke with The Winchester Star about her days of TV fame, plans for the future and prospects for realizing her childhood dream of opening a combination restaurant/veterinary clinic called Horses and Courses.
v v v
Abby was the youngest competitor on her season of “MasterChef Junior,” but she had the culinary skills of an old pro. Much of that was thanks to her mother, Maggie Major, who cooked with all three of her children: Abby, Thomas and Finley.
“My mom did so much helping me prepare for it,” Abby said.
When Abby first arrived on set in Los Angeles in 2014, she met the show’s three judges for Season 2 — Gordon Ramsay, Graham Elliot and Joe Bastianich — but assumed they were just hosts. She had no idea they were celebrities.
Ramsay had a reputation for being aggressive with the amateur and professional chefs who appeared on his U.S. and British television shows, including “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Kitchen Nightmares,” but Abby said he was really a sweetheart.
“He was so kind to everyone, even our parents and production workers, but especially the kids,” she said. “He was great to be around.”
Abby said Ramsay didn’t spend as much time with the contestants as it may seem to appear to viewers of the show, “but we did see him around set a lot.”
Abby spent a month and a half in Los Angeles taping “MasterChef Junior,” during which time she was accompanied by her father, former Winchester City Council member Art Major. The two shared a small hotel room during their six-week stay in California.
During the shooting of the show, it didn’t sink in with Abby that the program would be broadcast on a national TV network and her face and name would become instantly recognizable to millions of “MasterChef Junior” fans.
“I don’t think I knew what to expect at that age,” she said. “When I signed up to audition for the show, I wasn’t really expecting much to come out of it. In my 8-, 9-year-old brain, it was really more like a fun activity for me to do.”
The producers of “MasterChef Junior” focused a great deal on Abby because of her tender age, bubbly personality, sweet smile and lack of pretense. Literally overnight, she went from being just another kid from Winchester to a cute, talented contestant beloved by viewers.
Abby was a fourth-grader at the private Powhatan School in Clarke County when she competed on “MasterChef Junior.” Since there was a gap of several months between taping and airing the episodes, she was contractually required to not tell her classmates about how far she advanced in the competition. Fortunately, her friends were very understanding.
“No one was very pestering about what happened,” Abby said. “They were so great about waiting and seeing.”
Abby finished third out of 16 contestants, with her final episode airing on Dec. 9, 2014. But her time in the spotlight was far from over.
Abby’s newfound celebrity status propelled her to appearances on other national TV programs, including “Rachael Ray” and “The Meredith Vieira Show,” and made her a special guest of Winchester’s 88th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival in April 2015. She even returned to “MasterChef Junior” in April 2017 for a special one-episode appearance.
But to her fellow classmates at Powhatan, she was still Abby, the girl they had known since kindergarten.
“Honestly, not much changed with our dynamics,” Abby said of her school friends. “That’s what I would expect from 8- and 9-year-olds.”
Abby graduated from Powhatan in eighth grade, which is the highest academic level offered at the school. Afterwards, she attended a private, all-girls residential academy, The Madeira School in Fairfax County, from which she graduated in early June.
“I loved that school, and still love it, but I didn’t really get to cook while I was there,” she said. “That was a little bit sad but I wouldn’t trade that experience for anything.”
Looking back on her whirlwind days in the national spotlight, Abby said she is eternally grateful to her parents for their love, support, patience and guidance.
“They both did so much for me,” she said.
v v v
About two years ago, Art and Maggie Major decided it was time to start enjoying a slower pace of life and moved the family to Virginia’s Northern Neck, where all of them, including Abby, still reside.
“We’re on the coast now,” Abby said. “Something my dad always wanted to do was live by the water.”
But Abby will be leaving home in a few weeks to begin her next adventure at the Culinary Institute of America (CIA), a private college and culinary school that, according to its website, “prepares future food leaders, innovators and experts for personal and professional success.“
“I applied to a bunch of colleges,” Abby said, but the CIA was her top pick. “I move in August 31st and classes start September 5th.”
“Feeling old,” Art Major said about getting his eldest child ready for college.
The Culinary Institute of America is located in Hyde Park, New York, about a two-hour train ride from New York City.
“That will be really awesome because I’ve always wanted to live at least near New York City,” Abby said. “It’s a really diverse area for food and there are so many opportunities to immerse yourself in the culinary world.”
Her old friend Gordon Ramsay operates a restaurant in New York City called Gordon Ramsay’s Fish and Chips. Perhaps Abby will see him there, which would be the first time the two have been together since the special 2017 episode of “MasterChef Junior.”
“I’m definitely keeping track of his career and still using his cookbooks and watching his shows,” Abby said.
The CIA offers both associate’s and bachelor’s degrees. Abby plans to stay there four years to earn her bachelor’s in applied food studies.
“It involves things such as food policies, ethics and ecology, as well as agriculture, sustainability, world cuisines and cultures,” she said about her major.
After graduation, Abby said, “I’ll possibly be working with policies for sustainability, or working one on one with farm-to-table chefs, things like that.”
Bottom line, Abby said her ultimate goal is to ensure the world has a steady supply of food produced in a manner that is kind to the environment.
No matter which direction her career takes, Abby said she always wants cooking to be part of what she does.
“I would love to work in research facilities, both in their kitchens and researching sustainability in agriculture,” she said. “My absolute dream would be to one day, possibly, go to one of the South Pole [research] stations and do some agricultural research there.”
That’s significantly different than the dream she had when she was 8 and wanted to open a combination gourmet restaurant and veterinary clinic for horses. She even came up with a name for the business: Horses and Courses.
Now that she’s an adult, Abby said Horses and Courses probably isn’t the best idea.
“I think that I would possibly have a lot more health code violations than I ever assumed I would,” she said with a laugh. “I don’t think that’s the path I’ll end up going but I would definitely still love to work with farmers and their animals. So much of cooking heavily relies on people who are farming, creating the crops and tending the animals.”
When asked if she might call Ramsay for a job after graduation, Abby just laughed and said, “I’d have to get his number first.”
