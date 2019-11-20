WINCHESTER — Something uncommon occurred during Tuesday morning's meeting of the Winchester Economic Development Authority (EDA), when one of its members participated via conference call.
While this may not sound like a big deal, it was. It marked the first time in the EDA's history that a member participated remotely in one of its monthly meetings.
While audio and video conferencing are par for the course in the corporate world, they have not yet been embraced by city government bodies like the EDA.
"It's at the chair's discretion whether it's acceptable," EDA staff liaison and Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger said. "It has to be a personal emergency or personal conflict that doesn't allow you to be here."
Hershberger said EDA member Addie Lingle's job with the Willis Towers Watson corporate advisory and brokerage firm in Northern Virginia requires her to travel extensively. On Tuesday, she was in Germany.
Prior to Tuesday, the only major governing body in Winchester that had allowed remote participation in a meeting was the Planning Commission, which did it once shortly after City Council voted in October 2014 to allow board members to attend sessions electronically with prior approval.
City Manager Eden Freeman said a board member can't just phone in to a meeting without an acceptable reason. According to the Code of Virginia, a member has to prove they cannot attend in person due to temporary or permanent disability, or an identified personal matter. Members are only allowed to participate remotely twice per year.
Even if one or more members attend electronically, the primary meeting location for any government board must remain open to the public, the code states, and the voice of remote participants must be audible for everyone in attendance, including spectators.
Tuesday's EDA meeting was held in City Council chambers in Rouss City Hall, and Lingle participated via speakerphone.
Hershberger said Lingle's off-site participation did not have a negative effect on the meeting.
"It helped that it was somewhat of a light agenda, but it worked efficiently," Hershberger said. "As the community and the regional economy change, it [remote meeting participation] could become more prevalent."
"I think that it adds a greater level of flexibility, and hopefully we can use that to encourage more people to come forward with a desire to serve on the city's boards and commissions," Freeman said. "Obviously, our preference is to have them physically attend, but if they can't because of work or personal issues, or a disability or other emergency, we can try to accommodate that."
Attending Tuesday morning’s EDA meeting in Rouss City Hall were Vice Chairman Lauri Bridgeforth and members Tim Painter, Cary M. Craig Jr. and Douglas Toan. Member Addie Lingle participated via speakerphone, and Chairman Jeff Buettner was absent.
