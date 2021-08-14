Rena Dea Stephens “Dea Dea” “Mema”
Rena Dea Stephens, 76 of Stephens City, VA passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Dea was born in 1944 in Iowa to the late Denver and Jennie Mae Million Hiatt. She graduated high school and went on to receive her Bachelors of Science Degree. Dea worked and retired from the Federal Government. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester, VA. Dea loved to read, especially books about WWII and novels. She enjoyed cross stitching and baking, she baked the best coconut cake ever. Dea loved special occasions, holidays and movie night with Jim, her favorite was “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.” She did all the research for her family tree and her favorite flower was the Black-Eyed-Susan.
Dea married Jim on October 31, 1962 in Chandler, AZ.
Dea is survived by her husband, Jim; daughters; Misti Harmon and Karin Champion; grandchildren, Jake Harmon, Patrick Harmon, Corie Champion and fiancé Austin Coppage and Hunter Champion and girlfriend Kiana Vautour; sisters, Connie German and husband Jon and Judy Easter and very special family friends Jamie Bentz and daughters Abigail and Hailey.
Dea is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Dale Hiatt.
In lieu of flowers, please send prayers for loved ones in Dea’s memory.
A memorial service for Dea will be August 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
