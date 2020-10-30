CLEAR BROOK — The area’s first Renaissance festival was such a success last year that organizers are finalizing plans for a second festival to be held this weekend.
The Ravenwood Faire takes place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Frederick County Fairgrounds, off U.S. 11 North in Clear Brook.
More than 20 vendors will be onsite offering activities and food as well as displaying their crafts and wares for a fun day of recreating the late Medieval period to the Renaissance, a period of “rebirth” in Europe from the 14th to the 17th century.
Last year’s festival attracted more than 2,600 visitors over two days. That count doesn’t reflect the number of children ages 12 and younger who were able to enter free of charge and weren’t counted, said organizer Jill Edlich.
Edlich will need to keep a closer count this year. Because of restrictions put in place to reduce the spread of the novel coronanvirus, just 1,000 people will be allowed on the fairgrounds at any one time on Saturday. Volunteers will use counters to keep an accurate count of visitors, including children.
“We’ll be clicking people in and clicking people out,” she said.
Edlich has also set up hand-washing stations and installed signs reminding people to space themselves at least 6 feet apart. Masks are recommended but not required since the fairground’s 7 acres give everyone plenty of room to spread out.
Some of the people who attended last year told Edlich that they’d like to see more interactive activities, so this year she hired a group from South Carolina to demonstrate such Renaissance specialties as axe throwing, archery and candle making. Attendees can also try their hand at fighting a knight and striking a knight with a bow and arrow (don’t worry — the arrows are made of foam).
Because the fair falls on Halloween this year, everyone is encouraged to come dressed in costume. Edlich said the vendors are planning a few special treats for the children since some of them may not be going trick-or-treating this year.
As for food and drink, vendors include Crim’s Kettle Corn and Pizzoco as well as Winchester Ciderworks and Winchester Brew Works. In keeping with the theme, there will be turkey legs, a treat that was gobbled up quickly last year. Edlich said that Shaffer’s BBQ and Market is supplying the turkey legs this year and plans to bring plenty of them as well as its popular barbecue and sides.
It’s an odd time to hold a festival, but a pandemic fits right in with the historic nature of the Ravenwood Faire.
This theme for this year’s event is “The Year of the Plague,” which will be emblazoned on mugs to acknowledge the challenges everyone has faced in 2020. But Edlich doesn’t want to play it up too much or be insensitive. “COVID is obviously not something to play around with,” she said. “But we wanted to be a little bit lighthearted.”
Tickets for the Ravenwood Faire are $20 for adults, $15 for ages 7 to 15 and free for children ages 6 and younger. A portion of ticket proceeds will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, a nonprofit that means a lot to Edlich, a breast cancer survivor herself.
Because of the limit on attendance and to prevent a bottleneck at the entrance, Edlich recommends tickets be purchased in advance online at ravenwoodfaire.us.
