WINCHESTER — Almost every retail business and restaurant in Winchester, particularly small, locally-owned ones, have struggled to keep their doors open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The pandemic has been extremely difficult on the business community, not just here but everywhere," Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger said on Tuesday.
Business revenues finally started increasing over the spring when vaccines against the coronavirus became widely available and consumers once again felt comfortable visiting their favorite establishments.
But now the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 is turning the pandemic clock backwards. Vaccinated people can spread the virus to the unvaccinated, so a growing number of stores and restaurants are once again asking customers to wear face masks inside their establishments.
At Rouss City Hall, which recently re-implemented a face mask mandate for staff and visitors, Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger said a resurgence of COVID-19 is the last thing local businesses needed.
"Over the last year, we've seen incredible resilience from businesses of all shapes and sizes, especially our small-business community, in finding ways to get their products to customers, be more efficient and make sure they keep their customers safe and healthy," Hershberger said. "But we've seen increased data about people being concerned about COVID. ... Hopefully we're not headed back into what we were in previously."
"The simple solution is to get a vaccine," Hershberger said. "It's free, it's safe, it's readily available. That's probably the simplest thing people can do to help our local business community."
On Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Health reported that at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to the following numbers of local residents age 12 or older:
- Winchester — 15,994, which is 67.1% of residents age 12 or older
- Frederick County — 44,534, which is 58.4% of residents age 12 or older
- Clarke County — 8,374, which is 64.8% of residents age 12 or older
- Warren County — 17,943, which is 52% of residents age 12 or older
- Shenandoah County — 21,264, which is 56.5% of residents age 12 or older
In total, 5,326,820 people in Virginia age 12 or older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the state health department reports. That's 64% of the entire state population that is eligible to be vaccinated.
Since March 2020, a total of 725,971 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide have been reported to the Virginia Department of Health, resulting in 32,399 hospitalizations and 11,625 deaths.
Hershberger said he is hopeful the renewed coronavirus concerns will just be "a temporary blip."
"The sentiment from the business community is they just want people to be safe," he said. "They want their customers to be able to come back."
