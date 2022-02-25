WINCHESTER — As Shenandoah University head baseball coach Kevin Anderson sat in the Bridgeforth Field press box earlier this month, he discussed just how competitive it is to recruit in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
“This is the best the ODAC has been top to bottom,” said Anderson, now in his 19th year guiding the Hornets. “The number of teams that can win it, the quality of coaching, the quality of play, it’s got to be up there in the top one, two or three conferences in the country for baseball.
“The commitment that schools are making in terms of facilities, not only baseball facilities, but indoor facilities, locker rooms ... it’s very competitive for recruiting.”
And now, one of the best NCAA Division III programs can show off a shiny new recruiting tool that no one in the conference possesses.
“Keeping up with the Joneses,” said Anderson with a smile.
On Saturday, the Hornets (3-1) will take on Lebanon Valley in their second doubleheader of the season at Bridgeforth Field and its newly installed artificial turf, a surface that no other team in the 11-team ODAC possesses. The Hornets played their first games at the new Bridgeforth last Sunday against Misericordia.
Other features of the facility include new dugouts, fencing and batting cages, and a renovated press box. As Anderson spoke on Feb. 3, plaques commemorating the success of a program that has earned 10 NCAA Tournament berths in its last 12 full seasons (including two trips to the College World Series) had been added to the walls of the press box.
“It’s a dream come true, for Shenandoah and the community,” Anderson said. “This is going to be a showpiece. I commend the university on keeping the project going during COVID. It would have been easy to say COVID killed the project, but the university, President [Tracy] Fitzsimmons, Mr. [Senior Vice President Mitchell] Moore, the board of trustees, they made a commitment, and they have a found away to make dreams come true.”
For players like SU senior shortstop and Sherando graduate Frankie Ritter, the transition from grass to turf at Bridgeforth has him excited.
“How many people get to play on a turf field all the time?” Ritter said. “I’m an infielder, so this is really going to help out with true hops.”
Over the years, it hasn’t been an uncommon sight to see SU players hard at work getting Bridgeforth Field ready for play after inclement weather. A lot of time that was previously spent on field maintenance can now be used on working on actual baseball skills, and SU will be able to use Bridgeforth in weather conditions that previously would not have been possible.
“It will help us a lot, because a few of us like to take ground balls before our practice even starts,” Ritter said. “We can come out even earlier and take more ground balls. We can even take ground balls in the rain. It will benefit us to get extra work in.”
“There’s basic maintenance you have to do, but lot of tarp duties, a lot of dealing with puddles, [grass] mowing, those days are over,” Anderson said. “If it’s not pouring down rain, then you’re playing. If it’s early in the year when the freeze thaw used to really effect us, the freeze thaw would have no bearing.”
Anderson said Bridgeforth had its quirks even in the best of weather and field conditions. Anderson said the outfield fence used to be seven feet in some places and eight in others, but now it’s a uniform eight feet around. He also said the field sloped in a manner that resulted in rain running off the field toward the right-field corner. Now, the field is level.
The facility also could attract quicker players due to the ball moving faster along turf and because Bridgeforth now has larger outfield dimensions. It is now 10 feet deeper down the lines (320 feet), five feet deeper in the gaps (370 feet) and at least 10 feet deeper in center (395).
Anderson said in early February that the Hornets had been showing recruits pictures of what SU has been doing, and the hope was that once they see the finished product, they’ll have even more reason to want to choose the Hornets.
For Anderson having the chance to start a new era at Bridgeforth Field is something he’ll always cherish. He was there when the field itself got its start. When Bridgeforth Field opened in 1979 in Jim Barnett, he was a James Wood High School senior taking on Handley in the first-ever game played there.
Anderson vividly recalls hitting into a bases-loaded double play and taking the loss on the mound in an extra-innings loss to the Judges, but the wins have vastly outnumbered the defeats at Bridgeforth in a career that has seen Anderson play for and manage for the Winchester Royals and guide SU to a 540-228-1 record overall.
“There are a lot of great memories on this field as a player as a coach,” Anderson said. “To see what the university is doing and the commitment is pretty special.”
