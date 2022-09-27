WINCHESTER — Hours after leading city School Board members on a tour of the still-being-renovated Douglas School, Winchester Public Schools Director of Operations Ed Smith gave an update on work being done to convert the historic building into the school system's new administrative offices.
At the School Board's monthly business meeting on Tuesday evening, Smith said interior walls at the former school at 598 N. Kent St. are being painted and carpeting and window trimmings are expected to be in place well before administrators move into the facility in late December.
Furnishings for the new offices and meeting areas should also be ready when the building opens with one exception: Smith said the dais where School Board members will sit during meetings won't be there.
"Unfortunately, it's just finishing up the design phase," he said.
Once the design is finalized, which Smith said could happen next week, the dais will be built. However, it could take up to five months before it's ready.
"We will maybe get it in there by February," he said.
Since the School Board plans to hold its first meeting at the renovated Douglas School in January, Smith said his team will come up with a temporary seating arrangement to allow that meeting to take place as scheduled.
Behind the former school, a new standalone building with garage bays and extra office space is being constructed. Smith told the School Board the roof is up and the next step is finishing the exterior and interior walls.
"It will be closed in in the coming weeks," he said.
Curbs and gutters and being placed in the parking area on the south side of the building and near the new garage bays, Smith said, but some terrain issues need to be resolved before new parking lots can be poured.
"Some of the soil is unsuitable for the weight of the parking lots," Smith said, "so we've had to scrape out and pull out a certain amount of soil and replace it. We are getting that done."
Once water and electrical utilities are connected, Smith said contractors will be able to test the new heating and cooling system to make sure it is working properly.
The former Douglas School educated Black students from the city of Winchester and Frederick and Shenandoah counties from 1927 to 1966. The building is on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places. An exhibit hall that will share the building's story is being readied at the front entrance of the renovated space.
Smith said Douglas School alumni have given valuable input for the exhibits, and some graduates recorded videos that will be part of the display.
"We are in the process of working with our exhibit designers to complete a small portion of the exhibits for the building's opening," Smith said.
A few alumni toured their old school last week, he said, and they "appreciated the time and work that we've done in that building."
Now that the $10.3 million renovation project is in the homestretch, Smith said school system officials are strategizing how to make the move from the current administrative offices at 12 N. Washington St. to the new headquarters on North Kent Street.
"That's a considerable task," he said.
New office furniture will be delivered and set up during the first two weeks of December, Smith said, so most of the existing desks, chairs and other furnishings are being replaced. However, documents and many other items have to be moved from the old office building to the new one.
Also, since the internet server for all city schools is located in the administration building, Smith said online access will have to be shut down for a weekend so the equipment can be moved and set up in the new facility. He did not say when that would occur.
Moving the school system's administrative offices is a major undertaking, but School Board Vice Chairman Bryan Pearce-Gonzales said he is proud to have been part of the process.
"Thirty years from now, when I look back at my service on this board, I think the opening of the Douglas School is going to be the thing that's probably the most vivid memory that I have," Pearce-Gonzales said.
Attending Tuesday evening's Winchester School Board meeting at John Kerr Elementary School, 427 Meadow Branch Ave., were Chairwoman Marie Imoh, Vice Chairman Bryan Pearce-Gonzales and members Michael Birchenough, Carmen Crawford, Erica Truban, Elyus Wallace and Vincent Di Benedetto III.
