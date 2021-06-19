WINCHESTER — A building that for decades hosted The Winchester Star and its printing presses continues to evolve into offices and apartments.
Since the structure at 2 N. Kent St. is located in Winchester's downtown Historic District, every exterior renovation must first be approved by the city's Board of Architectural Review (BAR).
At the board's meeting on Thursday, architect Donald Crigler of DFC Architects in Winchester received the BAR's unanimous consent to add first-floor windows on the rear of the building's southern end, which is a 1989 addition to the original 75-year-old structure located.
Five months ago, Crigler also was given the BAR's consent to brick over three ground-level basement windows and add a new door to the East Boscawen Street side of the two-story building, which is on a 2-acre parcel and served by parking lots behind and on the north side of the structure.
Thomas W. Byrd, a former general manager of The Winchester Star who now oversees the 2 N. Kent St. property on behalf of North Kent Properties, has said he is in no rush to build second-floor apartments in the structure because the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has created an unstable economy, so his focus for now is converting a portion of the building’s ground floor into offices that can be leased to commercial tenants.
Some of the new offices, Byrd has said, could be ready for occupancy in a matter of weeks.
The Byrd family owned and operated The Star from 1897 until it sold the business to Ogden Newspapers Inc. of Wheeling, West Virginia, on April 1, 2018. One year later, The Star’s offices moved to 100 N. Loudoun St., suite 110, and the Byrds retained ownership of the 2 N. Kent. St. property.
The original Kent Street structure was built in 1946, but expanded several times over the years to accommodate printing presses, a mail room and a loading dock. The entire structure now spans 35,680 square feet and, according to the city of Winchester, has an assessed value of nearly $3 million.
Attending Thursday afternoon's Board of Architectural Review meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Kyle Hopkins and members Beth Elgin, Don Packard, Nicholas Robb and Elizabeth Yo. BAR member Samar Jafri was absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.