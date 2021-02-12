WINCHESTER — The former Sarah Zane Fire Hall in Old Town Winchester is being converted into an apartment building.
Developer Tej Trummer-Dutta, who bought the property at 301 N. Loudoun St. in June for $899,000, recently moved from Alexandria to Winchester to oversee the project.
The site also includes a vacant, single-family home adjacent to the former fire hall. That building, which formerly served as a residence for the fire company’s chief, is being renovated as well.
According to plans Trummer-Dutta submitted to Winchester’s Board of Architectural Review, the two-story, single-family home — which was originally built in the 1860s and, due to its condition, is being stripped to the studs — will include two apartments.
The three-story fire hall, which was built in the 1870s, will eventually include four upper-level apartments, ground-floor space suitable for a commercial business, an open-air deck on the roof and a courtyard patio.
The entire complex, including an enclosed dumpster and a parking lot with 11 spaces, will be surrounded by a privacy fence with a metal gate.
No completion date for the project has been announced.
Once the initial renovations are finished, Kyle Hopkins, an architect with Four Square Architects in Winchester, has said Trummer-Dutta hopes to build an addition to the rear of the fire hall that could accommodate more apartments. If that happens, the signature bell tower at the back of the building would be preserved and its open arches filled with glass.
From 1879 to 1936, the fire hall was home to the Sarah Zane Fire Company, which was later incorporated into Winchester’s Rouss Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company.
The fire company was named in memory of Sarah Zane, a Philadelphia resident who, in 1821, willed $1,000 to Winchester to buy a fire engine and hose. That hand-drawn apparatus was preserved and is now displayed at Rouss Fire Hall at 3 S. Braddock St.
— The Winchester Star’s Jeff Taylor contributed to this report.
