BERRYVILLE — Acclaimed performer, recording artist, author and music teacher Madeline R. “Maddie” MacNeil died on March 22 following a fall at her home in Berryville according to online information. She was 80.
MacNeil was an award-winning dulcimer player and singer who performed across the United States and in Europe. Closer to home, she played at The Barns at Wolf Trap in Vienna and was a constant presence throughout the Northern Shenandoah Valley, sharing her songs at countless music festivals and in churches, libraries, schools and museums.
Starting in 1972, MacNeil released more than a dozen albums on independent labels. Many of her recordings, including the popular 2002 album “Songs of Earth and Sea,” are available for purchase or streaming at amazon.com and other online music outlets, and her signature song, “Shenandoah,” is widely recognized after being featured in numerous PBS television programs.
MacNeil was an expert player of dulcimers — stringed instruments most widely used in Appalachian folk music — and shared her knowledge through in-person and online music lessons. She also authored several books on dulcimer and mountain music, and published the quarterly “Dulcimer Players News” from 1978 through 2006.
The COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting restrictions on large gatherings has made a public memorial service impossible at this time. Instead, MacNeil’s family, friends and fans have been flooding social media with condolences and memories.
“Madeline MacNeil’s life showed us what is possible, and thus challenges us to pursue possibilities,” wrote Rick Harper, who lives in Hawaii.
“She had such a beautiful style of dramatic and musical expression,” wrote dulcimer player Stephen Seifert of Tennessee. “She always sang and played with all her heart.”
Music teacher Carrie Pruitt of Georgia wrote, “She was a true treasure of a person and a wonderful musician. I was so blessed to perform with her several times, and I will always be thankful for her inspiration to me as a musician myself.”
“Maddie helped me fulfill a longtime dream of learning to play the dulcimer,” wrote former student Nancy Jo Mozeleski of Winchester. “I felt so lucky to have such an accomplished teacher so near to my home.”
“I treasured Maddie’s friendship,” wrote the Rev. Richard Reifsnyder of Connecticut. “She would come to play once a year at First Presbyterian Church, Winchester, when I was pastor and it was always a treat. I loved the purity of her voice and her wonderful loving spirit. She will be greatly missed.”
Arrangements for MacNeil’s burial are being handled by Enders and Shirley Funeral Home in Berryville. A private graveside service will be held in Berryville’s Cool Spring Natural Cemetery, with Father James Orthmann of Holy Cross Abbey officiating.
Condolences may be posted online at endersandshirley.com.
