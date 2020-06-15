To some, summer means trips to the beach. But with the COVID-19 pandemic and following nearly three months of stay-at-home orders, are beaches open for people to enjoy?
As mid-June approaches, the answer is sort of.
While beaches in Ocean City, Maryland, report that it's close to business as usual, other locales across the nation are still taking precautions — in some cases opening at limited capacity — as states advance through their respective COVID-19 recovery plans.
Here's some of what we found:
Virginia Beach
Jeff Wynkoop starts booking up his rental home on the northern side of Virginia Beach in early March, but after the pandemic struck, 90 percent of reservations were canceled, he said.
“We were like, ‘What’s going to happen here?’” he wondered.
But things have turned around.
“All of a sudden, a week ago, we got slammed,” he said. “We’re booked. We have one week left in August.”
Most of the bookings have been young families from Northern Virginia and Maryland, he said. He suspects the bookings are because people are “worn down” by the pandemic and stay-at-home orders.
“I can tell a big difference between the people around here and people from up north,” he said. “The Northern Virginia people are scared to death that the virus is going to jump in their car and attack them. It’s a totally different outlook down here. Virginia Beach is pretty laid back.”
Virginia recently lifted more restrictions on beachgoers. Now, they can gather in groups of 50 people instead of 10. People are still expected to stay six feet away from people who aren’t family members, and no sports, including throwing a Frisbee, are allowed.
To discourage large groups and parties, people aren’t allowed to bring in large coolers, music speakers, alcohol, tents or more than two umbrellas. According to a state update June 5, parking lots and garages are also limited to 50 percent capacity.
Erin Goldmeier, director of public relations for the tourism agency Visit Virginia Beach, said the group's website has seen an increase in people looking for travel content rather than coronavirus information.
“Weekend business is strong, and we have slowly seen an increase in customers going to and returning to attractions and restaurants,” Goldmeier said in an email.
In Central Virginia, families have also started booking summer vacations on Lake Anna.
“I think people are starting to come back,” said Jeff Heidig, owner of the Lake Anna Winery. “They’re getting antsy and want to get out of the house.”
Because of its size and central location, Heidig said Lake Anna gets vacationers from northern and southern Virginia.
“People in the north, where the population is, are coming down here where it’s a little more laid back,” he said.
Ocean City, Maryland
When Maryland gave the green light for businesses like Dandy Don's Bike Rentals to reopen May 9, owner Don Enste held off for a little over a week, unsure of how things would go.
In the beginning, it was a bit of a mess.
People were "not following guidelines, no masks, on top of each other," said Enste, who has owned the business for 25 years. "As the weeks have gone on, people have settled down a lot."
The last couple of weeks are traditionally senior weeks for high school students. In years past, those times are slower for Enste because the teens tend not to be active until around noon, when his bicycle rental business has to be off the Boardwalk, per city code. But he has been seeing more families, some of whom are presumably off of work due to the pandemic, visiting the beach with their kids.
Even so, he said that few of his customers have been Marylanders.
"Everybody's down here from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania … all up in New England," Enste said. "I'm actually a little bit busier than normal."
Beaches and the Boardwalk are open in Ocean City, but visitors are still encouraged to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, according to the city's website.
Restaurants are open for delivery, takeout and outdoor dining.
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
The beaches and many businesses are open in Myrtle Beach, while the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is rising.
"Looking around, I think it looks like a typical mid-June at this point," said Mark Kruea, public information director for the City of Myrtle Beach. "We are the Myrtle Beach that you have come to know and love; we're just not at full strength."
Restaurants are open, but with 50 percent capacity indoors, he said.
The popular vacation destination saw a spike in COVID-19 cases, with 181 confirmed during the first week of June, according to the Myrtle Beach Sun-News, which said the rise is likely linked both to more people being out and about and an increase in testing. The following week, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control labeled Horry County, where Myrtle Beach is located, a hot spot for the virus.
City officials are redoubling efforts to encourage social distancing, Kruea said, adding they don't want to see a return to heavier restrictions, many of which were lifted last month.
"Bring patience and bring a mask," he said. "Wearing a mask is not required, but we certainly recommend that you do that."
The social-distancing practice of keeping at least six feet between individuals is also still recommended in businesses and on beaches.
"Realistically, it's fairly easy to social distance on the beach," Kruea said.
As of June 9, there were 803 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Horry County. But SCDHEC statistics also list 4,933 estimated cases, which "are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community."
New York
The reopening of beaches for Memorial Day weekend was welcome news to Kelly Borrello, owner of Sunset Bay Beach on Lake Erie and two beach-side restaurants.
"It would have been next to impossible to keep people off the beach if we had not been open," she said, noting the ideal weather for much of the holiday weekend. "I would have been paying people to come to work to say 'You can't be here' to other people. But I wouldn't have been making any money to cover the payroll costs."
The private beach, for which entry is $5 for ages 11 and up, is limited to 950 people, half its normal capacity.
"When the weather's super nice, the beach traffic has been better than a normal year at this time," Borrello said.
On June 9, so many people turned out that would-be beach-goers had to wait to enter until another party left, she said.
Other state-imposed rules include requirements that people wear face coverings unless they are seated with family or in the water and keep at least 10 feet apart from other groups. Tossing footballs and Frisbees and playing sports like volleyball are not allowed.
"They follow them (the rules) 'cause we tell them to," Borrello said. "They're not happy about it."
Some visitors, especially teens, don't appear to be following the news and aren't aware of the requirements, she said.
"We are selling hundreds of face coverings on a busy day," Borrello said.
Patio dining and takeout service has kept some traffic flowing at her restaurants, Cabana Sam's Sunset Bay Grill and Sunset Bay Deli.
"Neither one of them are really takeout restaurants," Borrello said. "It's really more about the atmosphere and the entertainment," which can't be offered right now.
In addition to being located on Lake Erie, the area also boasts Chautauqua Lake, which has some private beaches but is mostly a fishing and boating draw, said Todd Tranum, president and CEO of the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce.
"Getting the lakes open, the beaches open, activities going again is incredibly important" to the local economy, he said.
Tranum said he's noticed increased boat traffic, something he attributes to more people doing "staycations" or coming from nearby areas rather than traveling extensively during the pandemic.
