Winchester residents are invited to a town hall event with Rep. Ben Cline (R-6th) from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Piccadilly’s Public House & Restaurant, 125 E. Piccadilly St.
"I look forward to meeting with the citizens of Winchester next week," Cline said in a media release. "As with my previous town halls in the area, this forum will allow me to engage with Winchester residents and take their views to Washington."
To accommodate the diverse schedules of 6th District constituents, Cline has rotated all of his town halls between morning, lunch and evening meetings.
Constituents planning to attend must register on Eventbrite. Winchester residents will be given priority regarding comments during the town hall.
Signs and noisemakers are prohibited.
To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/winchester-town-hall-with-rep-ben-cline-tickets-539632183387.
