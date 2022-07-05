WINCHESTER — In a classic case of "out of the frying pan and into the fire," a Salem, Virginia, man who recently completed one jail sentence now faces another for allegedly assaulting correctional officers.
Over the past decade, court records state, 29-year-old James Edward Davis V has repeatedly violated the terms of the probations that were handed down due to his convictions for a series of thefts and assaults in the city of Salem and Roanoke County.
On Dec. 30, 2020, Davis was also charged in Frederick County for the misdemeanor offense of driving with a revoked license. He failed to appear for a May 3, 2021, arraignment in Frederick County General District Court and a capias for his arrest was issued. He was taken into custody two weeks later.
Davis was held without bond in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center until Aug. 31, when he entered a no contest plea to driving with a revoked license. That conviction netted him an additional 20 days in custody.
On Sept. 1, Davis was transferred to the Western Virginia Regional Jail in Salem to serve his Frederick County sentence along with time for multiple probation violations. He was held there until May 13.
Two days prior to his release, however, Frederick County General District Court ordered that Davis be returned to Winchester and held without bond on two felony charges of assaulting correctional officers at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center. The alleged assaults reportedly occurred while Davis was being held at the local jail pending his Aug. 31 trial for the driving violation.
According to arrest reports filed by Frederick County Sheriff's Office Investigator Kim Benson, Correctional Officer Robert Neff was delivering dinner to Davis' cell at 4:21 p.m. on Aug. 27 "and as soon as his cell door opened, he charged the officer."
Benson wrote that Davis hit Neff on his left side and attempted to push him over the top tier of the jail's day room.
Several correctional officers came to Neff's assistance. While they were placing Davis into a restraint chair, Benson reported, the inmate "spit into Correctional Officer Thomas Largent's eye and attempted to spit in other officers' faces."
Davis was charged on Sept. 10 with two felony counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer. A Frederick County Circuit Court grand jury will be asked on Thursday to certify the charges so the case can proceed to trial.
If convicted of both offenses, Davis faces a maximum prison term of 10 years. According to the Code of Virginia, each count of assaulting a law enforcement officer carries a mandatory minimum sentence of six months in jail.
