WINCHESTER — Jason Van Heukelum shared a story on Wednesday morning that left everyone speechless.
The Winchester Public Schools superintendent was on a panel discussing the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley's newly released 2023 ALICE Report, which provides an overview of area residents who are classified as Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed — people formerly referred to as the working poor.
Van Heukelum said hundreds of city students are from ALICE families, including a 7-year-old who attends Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School.
During a presentation to about 50 community leaders who attended Wednesday's unveiling of the ALICE report in the Our Health complex on North Cameron Street, Van Heukelum said the little boy came rolling in one morning and it was immediately apparent that something was wrong.
"He comes to school, gets off the bus in his jammies, no shoes, smiling," he said. "He had gone home the night before and no one was home — zero people were in that house. No adults, no mom and dad, no older brothers, no older sisters. Didn't have dinner. He spent the night and got himself up because he was hungry and had to get to school for breakfast."
The 7-year-old's situation exemplifies the struggles of ALICE families who work hard to keep a roof over their heads but don't earn enough money to pay for things like after-hours child care, automotive repairs, medical bills and so on. ALICE families, according to the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley (NSV), are always one paycheck away from financial disaster because any unexpected expense can be too much for them to bear.
"This is one story of many," Van Heukelum said about the incident involving the 7-year-old. "That's what we're dealing with."
According to the 2023 ALICE Report, 32% of the families living within the United Way NSV's service area of Winchester and Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah and Page counties are considered ALICE households, making just enough money to pay the monthly bills but not enough to create a savings account or nest egg to cover unexpected expenses. That's a 4% increase from the last ALICE Report released in July 2020.
"ALICE can be a family member, a friend or a neighbor," said United Way NSV President and CEO Kaycee Childress. "ALICE workers, including our child care providers, waiters, retail clerks, gas station attendants and others, are the engine that keeps our economy running. They earn above the federal poverty level but, because their wages can't keep up with the rising costs of necessities, they're forced to make impossible choices to make ends meet."
Winchester currently has the highest percentage of ALICE households, with 49% of families there living paycheck to paycheck. The city is followed by the counties of Page (45%), Shenandoah and Warren (40% each), and Frederick and Clarke (39% each).
Segments of the population most likely to be designated as ALICE include Blacks, Hispanics, the elderly, individuals under the age of 25 and single-parent families, Childress said.
"For households that struggle to make ends meet across all demographic groups, the crux of the problem is a mismatch between earnings and the cost of basics," she said. "Despite an increase in the median wage among the 20 most common jobs in the state, by 2021, 60% of these Top 20 jobs still paid less than $20 an hour."
Among the Top 20 jobs in Virginia that pay less than $20 an hour are fast food workers, retail salespersons, cashiers, stockers, personal care aides, cooks, laborers, movers, wait staff and nursing assistants, the ALICE Report states.
The 2023 ALICE Report includes breakdowns of the bare minimums households need to earn to survive in today's economy. For single adults, it's $2,543 a month or $30,516 a year; for families of four, it's $5,899 a month or $70,788 a year.
"These [household] budgets include housing, child care, food, transportation, health care, technology including a smart phone plan, plus taxes and a 10% 'miscellaneous' category," said Jennifer Hall, the United Way NSV's senior director of community investment.
In some cases, those budgets also have to account for continuing education. Caroline Wood, an associate vice president at Laurel Ridge Community College in Middletown, participated in Wednesday's ALICE panel and said there are students at her school who can't afford basic things like housing but are committed to furthering their educations so they can earn higher incomes.
To help those students, Wood said, "We have a food pantry available at all of our campuses that has food, hygiene products, diapers, dog food — we have everything."
Additionally, she said Laurel Ridge offers numerous tuition assistance programs, state and federal grants, gas cards, computer usage and more to help struggling ALICE students get a college degree or professional certification to improve their lives.
Panelist Jason Craig, director of community health for the Winchester-based Valley Health System, said the United Way NSV's recurring ALICE Reports have helped his organization better understand the needs of the community it serves, and were instrumental in Valley Health's decision to raise its base wage for support personnel like nurses' aides from $11 an hour to $16 an hour.
"Those individuals are part of our community and they struggled," Craig said. "I think it was an important decision by our health system to make that commitment to our employees. ... It was a multimillion-dollar investment in our workforce."
"We appreciate everyone who is working to make this community better and stronger," Childress said. "As you can see, we have a long way to go with ALICE. It's an ongoing challenge, but we are confident that working together, we can do that."
To learn more about the United Way NSV, visit unitedwaynsv.org. You can view the complete 2023 ALICE Report at https://bit.ly/3ARYO9H.
