WINCHESTER — Is the Winchester area growing so fast that it’s turning into another Loudoun County?
According to the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service, the answer appears to be no.
The center’s recently published population estimates for July 1, 2020, indicates the number of people living in Frederick County grew by 14.7% since the release of U.S. Census data on April 1, 2010. The city of Winchester’s population grew by 8% over the past decade, and Clarke County’s increased by 3.5%.
Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said this week the region’s growth rate is “very sustainable” and, at least in terms of the city’s population, occurring at an expected pace.
Growth is happening much faster and on a much larger scale in nearby Loudoun County. Weldon Cooper reports the Northern Virginia community’s population increased by 34.1% since 2010, making it the fastest-growing locality in the entire state during that 10-year period.
Frederick County had the state’s ninth-biggest population boom between 2010 and 2020. In addition to Loudoun County, it was outpaced by New Kent County (26.5%), the city of Fredericksburg (18.9%), Stafford County (18.9%), the city of Falls Church (18.3%), the city of Manassas Park (17.4%), Arlington County (16.8%) and Prince William County (16.5%).
As for the actual population numbers, the Weldon Cooper report released last week had to rely on estimates because the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the release of 2020 Census results. Final numbers are expected to be published this summer but, based on information the center culled from local budgets, grant applications and other municipal documents, the three jurisdictions that comprise the Northern Shenandoah Valley currently have a total of 132,622 residents:
Winchester — 28,310 (up 2,107 from 26,203 in 2010)
Frederick County — 89,790 (up 11,485 from 78,305 in 2010)
Clarke County — 14,522 (up 488 from 14,034 in 2010)
Loudoun County, on the other hand, has a population more than three times greater the combined total of Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County. The Weldon Cooper Center report states that as of July 1, Loudoun County, which includes the town of Leesburg, had 418,690 residents, an increase of 106,379 from the 2010 population of 312,311.
According to the Weldon Cooper report, Virginia’s most populous locality by far is Fairfax County with 1,146,163 residents. The independent city of Fairfax, located within Fairfax County, adds another 23,937 people to that figure for a grand total of 1,170,100 residents.
Virginia’s second most-populated municipality is also in Northern Virginia. Prince William County currently has 468,497 residents, but that figure jumps to 527,205 when you add in the 58,708 people living in the independent cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.
For those looking to get away from it all, you can’t do any better than Highland County. With just 2,240 residents — down 81 from the 2010 population of 2,321 people — it is the most sparsely populated locality in Virginia.
Virginia’s total population, according to the Weldon Cooper Center, stands at 8,586,967, an increase of 585,943 from the 2010 total of 8,001,024. That represents a growth rate of 7.3% over the past decade.
For more information, visit the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service online at coopercenter.org.
