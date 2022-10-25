WINCHESTER — The city school system's annual performance report has been published to provide the community with a broad overview of Winchester Public Schools and its students, accomplishments and barriers.
"The challenge with analyzing any amount of data from schools is that schools are, quite frankly, real messy," Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum told the School Board prior to presenting the report at the panel's monthly meeting on Monday night. "We'd like to believe that everything is apples to apples and that you can compare School A to School B to School C, but we know that's not true. Our challenge ... is to look at the data and assess, how did we do last year and how well are we doing comparatively to others?"
The data state that 4,297 children currently attend public school in Winchester, which is exactly 400 more than were enrolled for the 2010-11 academic year.
"If you look at our capital improvement plan, we still have space for approximately 500 students so we're not busting at the seams," Van Heukelum said.
The current crop of Winchester students come from culturally diverse backgrounds, the report states:
- 41.6% are Hispanic, a 16.2% increase from 2010-11.
- 36.4% are white, a 15.3% decrease from 2010-11.
- 10.3% are Black, a 2.6% decrease from 2010-11.
- 7.9% are multi-racial, a less than 1% increase from 2010-11.
- 3.1% are Asian, a 1.2% increase from 2010-11.
Currently, 24.4% of the city's 4,297 students are in the process of learning English, which is a nearly 8% jump from 2010-11.
"There are 26 other languages spoken in the Winchester Public Schools," Van Heukelum said.
Additionally, 77% of city students live in economic circumstances that make them eligible for free or reduced-cost lunches, the report states. That's a 24% jump from the 53.2% of students who met eligibility requirements in 2010-11.
Six of Winchester's seven public schools — Frederick Douglass Elementary, Quarles Elementary, John Kerr Elementary, Virginia Avenue Charlotte Dehart Elementary, Daniel Morgan Intermediate and Handley High — are fully accredited by the Virginia Department of Education (DOE). The seventh school, Daniel Morgan Middle, is accredited but with conditions.
"They continue to have a low rating in English ... with our Black, economically disadvantaged, multi-racial and special education students," Van Heukelum said, referring to the subgroups of students at Daniel Morgan Intermediate School that did not pass the state Standards of Learning (SOL) exam for that subject.
Handley High School is fully accredited, but Van Heukelum said it has been flagged by the DOE for subpar math scores from Black, economically disadvantaged, multi-racial and special education students, and for its current student absentee rate of 38.7%, which is more than twice as high as the 15% rate allowed by the state.
"There was a lot of [pandemic-related] quarantining going on, a lot of students who were not coming to school for a number of reasons," he said. "We've got to get back to a norm of going to school and making that a priority."
Handley's graduation rate for the 2021-22 school year was also a concern. According to the annual performance report, 87.1% of the high school's students graduated on time, which is 5% below the state average of 92.1% and 6% lower than Handley's 93% on-time graduation rate for 2016-17.
"This is disappointing, there's no way around it," Van Heukelum said of the current rate.
Part of the reason for the low on-time graduation rate, he said, was the high number of students who dropped out of Handley last year. The report states a total of 34 students left school prior to graduation, giving Handley an 11.7% dropout rate. For the 2020-21 school year, the rate was a much lower 6.9%.
Van Heukelum said the pandemic appears to have been a significant factor in Handley's 2021-22 dropout rate. Some students never came back to school after taking virtual lessons at home, and some others left Handley to go to work.
"What I hope doesn't happen is that we look inward and blame our teachers, our staff, et cetera," Van Heukelum said. "Certainly we have work to do, but there's a story behind the dropout rate that's important to be told."
The full annual performance report is available online at https://bit.ly/3swUYyS. Van Heukelum's PowerPoint presentation to the School Board can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3N41AhB
