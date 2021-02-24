WINCHESTER — Soil underneath the historic Douglas School may need to be replaced, which could be costly, the Winchester School Board learned on Monday night.
“The compaction of the soil underneath the current building does not meet today’s standards,” said Ed Smith, director of operations for Winchester Public Schools.
He said there’s a possibility the existing soil will need to be removed and replaced, which could cost up to six figures.
A recently completed soil review of the site, known as a geotechnical report, brought the situation to light.
In November, the school division broke ground on a $10.3 million project to restore and renovate the North Kent Street building into a new Central Administrative Office for school officials. The project has an expected completion date of June 2022.
Smith said he might explore building redesign options to avoid the cost of replacing the soil.
“Not unheard of, but it is real,” he said.
The building, which has been vacant in recent years, educated Black students in the area from 1927 until the integration of Winchester Public Schools in 1966. The 1927 and 1941 portions of the building will be renovated and repurposed, while the 1951 and 1961 additions will be demolished.
In other business, the board approved a change order for the Shihadeh Innovation Center in the amount of $163,634, which amended the project’s guaranteed maximum price to $14,331,265. The Innovation Center on Jefferson Street is scheduled to start serving as the division’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) hub this fall.
The board also approved $308,498 to use DES Inc. to move CTE equipment from Handley High School to the Innovation Center and $328,464 to Amtek Inc. to provide equipment for the center.
Okay this may actually be a thing, but it sure sounds made up. "We were going to buy that house, but the bedrooms were small, the kitchen needed to be renovated, and all the soil needed to be replaced. Compaction is SO hard to get right these days" (insert eye roll)
Seriously, can you people not read? They already own the building.[sad]
It appears you’re the one not getting it, but that’s not surprising.
I smell a rat.
What a terribly written article or bad editing. What is wrong with the soil? WHY would it need to be replaced? Is it contaminated? Poisonous? Unstable? Dangerous? WHY? How much of it? How can this possible be done? Where has this been done before. But mostly what is wrong with the soil? THis question is so obvious after reading the article it is insulting not to answer it.
What do you expect? The former mayor of Middletown died, the funeral was 12th and the Star didn’t print his announcement until the 17th. Five days AFTER his funeral.
Read the second paragraph in the article. Not just the headline. Science is telling them what the problem is. You know what science is, right?
"you know what science is" .....that is too rich coming from the Covid is a hoax, no mask crowd...hypocrisy thy name is "conservative"
