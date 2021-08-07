BERRYVILLE — Virginia isn’t doing enough to keep the Shenandoah River and its tributaries clean, jeopardizing the health of people using them for recreation, an environmental protection group contends.
Waterways in Clarke County are a major concern, with many having high levels of fecal bacteria and other contaminants, according to Tom Pelton, director of communications for the Washington-based Environmental Integrity Project (EIP).
On Thursday, the organization released a report entitled “Water Quality in the Shenandoah Valley: Virginia’s Cleanup Plans Fail to Solve Bacteria Problem.” The report maintains that state environmental officials are lax in monitoring water bacteria levels, regulating livestock operations and requiring and enforcing water cleanup efforts.
Approximately half of the valley’s impaired waters lack either cleanup or implementation plans required under federal and state laws. Furthermore, plans that currently exist are failing for two main reasons: They lack enforcement measures or funding mechanisms, and water monitoring efforts are inadequate, the EIP determined.
The bottom line: “The state isn’t doing its job in tending to a pollution problem,” Pelton said in an interview on Friday.
Berryville, the largest town in Clarke County, gets its drinking water from the Shenandoah River. The water is treated with chlorine, and any harmful substances are removed before it’s distributed to residents, town officials have emphasized.
However, people often use the river for outdoor recreation activities, such as swimming and canoeing. At least 23 waterfront campgrounds are along the river and its tributaries. Among them is Watermelon Park and Campground near Berryville, which advertises swimming and “tubing” opportunities along the river, according to the report.
As The Winchester Star reported in May, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) data last year showed that 18 of 25 water monitoring sites (or 72%) across the Shenandoah Valley — along rivers and tributaries — had E. coli bacteria levels above the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) recommendations for swimming.
E. coli bacteria is common in the environment, foods and intestines of both human and animals. Although most E. coli strains are harmless, some can cause sickness including severe or bloody diarrhea, urinary tract infections and pneumonia and other respiratory illnesses, medical websites show. People contract E. coli through contact with human or animal feces.
Two years ago, Virginia changed its standards for acceptable amounts of bacteria in places used for recreation involving water contact, such as swimming and rafting. As a result, it’s become harder to designate waterways as being impaired, the EIP report shows.
In Clarke County, the Shenandoah River itself, along with Dog Run, Chapel Run, Long Marsh Run, Craig Run, Page Brook Run and Wheat Spring Branch have been designated impaired due to high E. coli levels, Pelton said.
The high bacteria levels basically are due, he said, to livestock being allowed to roam into streams and defecate there, as well as manure applied to farm property as fertilizer eventually reaching waterways.
Also, the portion of the river between Long Branch Run and Spout Run is impaired, Pelton said, due to high concentrations of mercury and polychiorinated biphenyls (PCBs) discovered in fish tissues.
Mercury is an element common in pollution from coal-fired power plants, he said. As it makes its way through the environment, it gets into bodies of water and fish consume it, he mentioned.
PCBs are man-made chemicals that often were used by industries before the United States banned them in 1979. Wastes containing PCBs from manufacturing processes often were placed in dumpsites and landfills. Accidental spills and leaks from manufacturing plants and electrical transformer fires sometimes caused PCBs to enter the environment, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration website.
When they get into the environment, “PCBs stick around for a long time,” said Pelton.
He urges water recreation enthusiasts to use caution when they’re on the Shenandoah or its tributaries.
“If people are canoeing, for example, and don’t get into the water, they’ll be fine,” Pelton said.
But those who go tubing — him included — frequently like to splash the water, or even get into it and wade around or swim, he mentioned.
That’s how people come into contact with contamination.
“You probably shouldn’t swim in many places along the Shenandoah River,” Pelton said. “That’s a shame. We have the right (as human beings) to go swimming” in public areas.
Should someone get into the water accidentally, like if their canoe or raft tips over, “don’t swim with your head in the water, and don’t swallow the water,” he advised.
The EIP report makes the following recommendations:
• Virginia should significantly expand its water quality monitoring program statewide, especially in freshwater areas, so that the roughly 80% of waterway miles lacking enough data can be evaluated for impairment decisions and cleanup plans.
• The state should tighten its new water bacteria standards by establishing a warning standard for freshwater areas like one that already exists for beaches where swimming is permitted, as well as by issuing health advisories and posting “no swimming” signs to warn people using waterways contaminated by fecal pathogens. The signs could include a website or hotline enabling people to get the most recent bacteria monitoring information.
• The General Assembly and DEQ should invest enough in staffing and resources to create cleanup and implementation plans for the nearly half of impaired waterway miles in the Shenandoah Valley lacking them.
• The state should implement the cleanup plans it develops. The most important way Virginia could better implement the plans, the report reads, “would be to impose regulations that reduce the chronic over-application of manure to farm fields, especially those adjacent to waterways. The Commonwealth should also issue rules to require all farmers to fence their cattle out of streams and rivers.”
It would be helpful, too, if farmers wouldn’t apply manure to land as close to rivers and streams as they sometimes do, Pelton said.
“The Shenandoah is such a beautiful and historic place, and such a treasured spot for fishing, tubing and recreation. Virginia really needs to get more serious about protecting it,” EIP Executive Director Eric Schaeffer, a former director of civil enforcement for the EPA, said in a news release about the report.
